Urban Planning and Design Software Market Worth $4.53Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The urban planning and design software market is expected to grow from $2.91 billion in 2021 to $4.53 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Urban Planning and Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), and Application (Architects, City Planner, and Creative Departments)”, the global urban planning and design software market growth is driven by rising global urban population and increasing adoption of cloud-based software, growing use of planning and design software in suburban areas, increased investment in computers & software and increased spending on nonresidential development projects.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Urban Planning and Design Software Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028368/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.91 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4.53 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 159 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Urban Planning and Design Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SketchUp, ESRI, Bentley, Holistic City, Lumion, Modelur, SimWalk, UrbanFootprint, City Form Lab, and Urban ROI Designer are among the key players operating in the global urban planning and design software market. Several other players are also analyzed to understand the urban planning and design software market.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028368/







In February 2022, Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle linked 3D models and data across Trimble civil construction hardware and software solutions. It is developed to fill the gap between design and field. As the future of AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction) will be digital, an innovative launch of the Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle would pay as a stepping-stone in future development.





In October 2020, SimWalk introduced BIM, upgraded with the features—supporting OpenBIM IFC format, BIM Conversion Tickets, and Simulation Plans in minutes. New Simwalk BIM is suitable for urgent projects completion as it extracts required data and automatically converts it for simulation plans with a few clicks. This updated feature will attract more customers toward BIM.





The rising global urban population is one of the major factors driving the overall urban planning and design software market. The population in the global urban cities/areas is increasing rapidly. According to an article published by StatisticsTimes.com, in September 2021, the world's urban population will grow from 4.5 billion in 2021 to 6.7 billion by 2050. The article also states that a 90% growth would be witnessed in the global urban population from 2021 to 2050 in Asian & African continents. The most urbanized regions include North America, Europe, and South America. The level of urbanization in APAC and the MEA is growing at a significant rate.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028368







As per an article published by StatisticsTimes.com in September 2021, the global rural population is expected to decline to 3.1 billion by 2050. The continuous rise in the global population in urban areas will push the need to construct/build new infrastructures such as commercial and residential buildings, thereby requiring urban planning and design software to construct infrastructure. For example, SketchUp (Trimble Inc.) provides urban design software which helps planners complete their work from conceptual model to a proposal with the help of a computer-aided design (CAD) tool and geolocation tool in a SketchUp city planner's toolbox. Hence, the growing population in urban areas is propelling the urban planning and design software market growth.





Urban Planning and Design Software Market: by Component Overview

Based on component, the global urban planning and design software market is bifurcated into software and services. In 2021, the service segment had a higher growth rate in the Urban planning and design software market. Urban planning and design services include professional services and managed services. Assessment and creation of design criteria for varied land uses are part of urban design. These designs can be used for microscale (street furniture and lighting) and macroscale (planning, zoning, and transportation & infrastructure networks). Some companies offer urban design services, such as research and analysis, policy and guideline formulation, guideline interpretation, and community design plans, to the private & public sectors and in urban & regional areas. Urban and regional planning encompasses zonal plans, master plans, development plans, regional plans, and medium & high-density urban redevelopment projects. It also provides governments, landowners, and nongovernmental groups with complete planning, approvals, and development management.





Buy Premium Copy of Urban Planning and Design Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028368/







Transportation planning is one of the urban planning and design services that provide essential capabilities that promote transportation solutions. Transportation planning and design can help cities expand more vibrantly by reducing demand for road infrastructure, improving multimodal network performance, increasing safety, and lowering construction and maintenance costs of traditional vehicle-oriented roadways. Rural planning also plays a vital role in the overall regional development. Rural planning reflects growth and social equality as part of the planning objectives. Thus, the adoption of urban planning and design software helps in implementing the transportation planning services efficiently, contributing to the urban planning and design software market growth.





















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Urban Planning Software and Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Software, Services); Application (Urban Planning, Regional Planning, Project/Site Planning, Others); End User (Government, Real Estate and Infra Companies) and Geography

Graphic Design Software Product Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Pixel-Based Image Editors, Vector-Based Image Editors); Application (Commercial, Household, Other) and Geography

Interior Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Residential Sector and Non-Residential Sector) and End User (Individual and Enterprise)

Civil Engineering Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises); End-user (Individual, Enterprises) and Geography

Animation Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Stop Motion, 3D Animation, Flipbook Animation, 2D Animation); Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Gaming) and Geography

Shed Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (IOS, Android, PC); Application (Designers, Hobbyists, Other) and Geography

3D Fashion Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offerings (Solution, Services); Product Type (Clothes, Shoes, Bags and Accessories, Upholstrey); Platform (Web-Based, App-Based); Subscription Type (Monthly, Yearly); End-User (Individuals, Enterprises) and Geography

Concrete Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (2D, 3D, Others); Application (Building Construction, Parking Structures, Others) and Geography

Apparel Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cloud Based, Web Based); Application (Fashion Designers, Clothing Manufacturers) and Geography

Parametric Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Retail and Consumer Goods, Aerospace and Defense, Others) and Geography

Deck Design Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), End User (Individual and Designers), and Application (Residential and Commercial)

























About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: