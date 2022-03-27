DigitalGen Financial Services is Disrupting the Industry with its Crypto Savvy Financial Advice

/EIN News/ -- Thessaloniki, Greece, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalGen Financial Services is helping clients plan their financial futures while using tools from the world of digital finance. Providing virtual online services, they are filling a gap in the market when it comes to financial advisors and professionals who are knowledgeable about new technologies including cryptocurrency and blockchain. With a focus on the future of digital technology, DigitalGen works with clients to help them become financially literate across many investment methods.

“In many ways, the shape of the current financial industry is outdated. There is a shortage of professionals who are fluent with the newest digital finance technologies and able to offer guidance when it comes to crypto or blockchain,” says Panos Mekras, Founder and CEO of DigitalGen Financial Services. “We are looking to change this norm by providing transparent and unbiased services that empower clients to take ahold of their financial future and use their knowledge to make cutting edge and well-informed decisions.”

Operating in a different way than most traditional finance services, DigitalGen works on a fee-only basis, as they do not provide money management for clients or sell products that would earn commission. Their service helps to provide education, insight, and a plan, allowing each client to have agency over their own financial futures.

“We aim to spread financial and crypto literacy to give people the power to accumulate wealth.” The company is positioned as a leader in the financial services space when it comes to digital tools and is poised to grow into much more than that, eventually offering services that help to inform and advise people on the use of web3, NFTs, and the metaverse.

To learn more about DigitalGen and their service offerings, visit their website: https://www.digitalgen.finance

Panos Mekras contact@panosmekras.com