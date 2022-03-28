Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Research Report, Top Players, Emerging Technologies, Growth Driver Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market products is expected to drive the demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

Key participants include : Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Key Highlights of Report :

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

Research institute segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as various companies are working together on development of drugs and therapies for cancer. Cancer research is being funded by various charitable foundations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and being supported by government grants, which are some key factors driving growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share among the regional markets in 2020 due to increase in number of cancer patients and rise in awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis and treatment. Presence of major market players and ongoing pipeline projects are also driving growth of the North Ameria antibody-drug conjugates High demand from the U.S. due to well-established healthcare infrastructure is also contributing to growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Are as :

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Regional Bifurcation of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

