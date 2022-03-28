Global Online Healthcare Technology Market was Valued at US$ 95.82 Bn in 2020: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Online Healthcare Technology Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Online Healthcare Technology Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market. Online healthcare technologies have gained prominence over the last ten years in healthcare industry. For health care and associated applications, online technologies are making use of computer platforms, networking, software, and sensors. These technologies may be used for a variety of things, from general health to medical equipment. Online healthcare technologies comprise of mobile health (mHealth), health information technology (IT), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine. Online health tools and technologies are thus offering enormous potential for improving the capacity to effectively detect and treat disease, as well as improving individual health care delivery. In terms of revenue, online healthcare technology market was valued at US$ 95.82 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1028
Our 420+ Pages Report titled, “Online Healthcare Technology Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2029)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2019
o Base Year: 2020
o Forecast Years: 2021 – 2029
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)
• Impact of Covid-19: Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Regulatory Landscape: Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
• Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.
Technology is continuously developing, and its applications are making a substantial contribution to the advancement of healthcare. New opportunities in the healthcare business have evolved as a result of the expanded number of available medical software solutions in the market. The increased adoption of software across the healthcare sector is due to its ability to detect, predict and deal with health conditions with accurate results. In the healthcare industry, new medical software solutions are delivering a wide range of outcomes. They assist healthcare professionals in collecting data in order to make data-driven choices, as well as interpreting massive volumes of data. Increasing investments towards similar technological advancements by market participants showcases substantial growth opportunities for global online healthcare technology market over the forecast period.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1028
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, mHealth is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during 2021-2029 period in the global online healthcare technology market. Consumers are using technology to manage their health which is the driving the force behind many mHealth initiatives. Moreover, mobile technology like smartphones and tablets have had a significant influence on healthcare systems. mHealth includes various apps and wearables devices such as BP monitor, glucose monitor, pulse monitors and others. These devices are gaining huge demand as it provides real time communication with the doctors even if the patient is in remote locations. Various mobile health apps are also being used for health awareness, and to increase patient engagement. Thus, mHealth technologies are providing personalized healthcare experiences for people at large, which is driving the global online healthcare technology market.
Digital Therapeutics and surgeries is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global online healthcare technology market during the forecast period. Digital therapeutics can be understood as delivering high-quality software-driven evidence-based therapy interventions to patients to prevent, manage, or treat a medical ailment or disease. Advances in mobile technology and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its increasingly prominent position in our daily lives, have expanded the importance of digital therapeutics in healthcare. Additionally, a rising number of start-ups and well-established technology businesses are developing innovative applications that give people more control over their health care. In the last few years, the potential of digital therapies has prompted businesses from a variety of sectors to investigate their alternatives. Digital therapies are providing a mechanism for pharmaceutical and medtech businesses to differentiate their products with a very little financial commitment, especially when compared to the R&D expenses typically connected with a medicine or medical device. As traditional treatments and therapies have been unable to meet unmet patient demands, digital therapeutics and medicines are proving to be reliable.
Wearable technology is a rapidly developing sector with the potential to transform healthcare. In the field of surgery, advances in sensors, augmented reality devices, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence provide therapeutically useful and promising features. There is a rising demand for minimally invasive surgery procedures, along with the use of wearable technologies in various surgery fields, such as assessing the surgeon's ergonomic conditions, engagement with the patient, or surgical performance quality, as well as offering tools for surgical planning and help during surgery. AMI reports that North America region accounted for the highest share in the global online healthcare technology market in 2020. Over the last year, the healthcare system has shown to be resilient and accessible to a large number of people. According to research study conducted in 2021, about 26% stated that their access to healthcare had improved since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The online healthcare technologies adoption has been accelerated by the adoption of mobile phones, and tablet applications for healthcare services. Furthermore, telemedicine has experienced a huge demand in United States and Canada as it is not only useful for provider-patient interactions, but it also helps to link health care personnel. Thus, the above factors are boosting the growth of online healthcare technologies in North America.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Online Healthcare Technology Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1028
Some of the players operating in the global online healthcare technology market are:
• 23andMe
• AirStrip Technologies.
• com, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Cerner Corporation.
• Cisco
• Digital Pharmacist Inc.
• DOCTOR ON DEMAND, INC.
• Evolent Health, Inc.
• Fitbit, Inc.
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
• Google
• iHealth Labs Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medical Information Technology, Inc.
• Medtronic
• Microsoft
• mySugr GmbH
• OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V
• Predible Health
• Proteus Digital Health
• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
• Strava
• Xealth
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
By Components
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
By Technology
• Telemedicine
o Teleconsulting
o Telemonitoring
o Tele-education
o Tele training
o Others
• mHealth
o Wearables
BP Monitor
Glucose Monitor
Pulse Monitor
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Neurological Monitors
Others
o Apps
Medical Apps
Fitness Apps
o Services
• Health Analytics
o Descriptive
o Predictive
o Prescriptive
• Digital Health Systems
o Electronic Health Records (EHR)
o e-prescribing Systems
By Application
o Digital Therapeutics
o Diagnostics
o Surgeries
o Training and Education
o Others
By End User
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Pharmacies
• Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Individuals
• Insurance Providers
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Alfalfa Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Alfalfa-Market-2021---2029-934
Contactless Smart Cards Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Smart-Cards-Market-2021---2029-935
Freight Forwarding Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Freight-Forwarding-Market-2021---2029-940
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1028
Our 420+ Pages Report titled, “Online Healthcare Technology Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2029)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2019
o Base Year: 2020
o Forecast Years: 2021 – 2029
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)
• Impact of Covid-19: Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Regulatory Landscape: Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
• Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.
Technology is continuously developing, and its applications are making a substantial contribution to the advancement of healthcare. New opportunities in the healthcare business have evolved as a result of the expanded number of available medical software solutions in the market. The increased adoption of software across the healthcare sector is due to its ability to detect, predict and deal with health conditions with accurate results. In the healthcare industry, new medical software solutions are delivering a wide range of outcomes. They assist healthcare professionals in collecting data in order to make data-driven choices, as well as interpreting massive volumes of data. Increasing investments towards similar technological advancements by market participants showcases substantial growth opportunities for global online healthcare technology market over the forecast period.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1028
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, mHealth is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during 2021-2029 period in the global online healthcare technology market. Consumers are using technology to manage their health which is the driving the force behind many mHealth initiatives. Moreover, mobile technology like smartphones and tablets have had a significant influence on healthcare systems. mHealth includes various apps and wearables devices such as BP monitor, glucose monitor, pulse monitors and others. These devices are gaining huge demand as it provides real time communication with the doctors even if the patient is in remote locations. Various mobile health apps are also being used for health awareness, and to increase patient engagement. Thus, mHealth technologies are providing personalized healthcare experiences for people at large, which is driving the global online healthcare technology market.
Digital Therapeutics and surgeries is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global online healthcare technology market during the forecast period. Digital therapeutics can be understood as delivering high-quality software-driven evidence-based therapy interventions to patients to prevent, manage, or treat a medical ailment or disease. Advances in mobile technology and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its increasingly prominent position in our daily lives, have expanded the importance of digital therapeutics in healthcare. Additionally, a rising number of start-ups and well-established technology businesses are developing innovative applications that give people more control over their health care. In the last few years, the potential of digital therapies has prompted businesses from a variety of sectors to investigate their alternatives. Digital therapies are providing a mechanism for pharmaceutical and medtech businesses to differentiate their products with a very little financial commitment, especially when compared to the R&D expenses typically connected with a medicine or medical device. As traditional treatments and therapies have been unable to meet unmet patient demands, digital therapeutics and medicines are proving to be reliable.
Wearable technology is a rapidly developing sector with the potential to transform healthcare. In the field of surgery, advances in sensors, augmented reality devices, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence provide therapeutically useful and promising features. There is a rising demand for minimally invasive surgery procedures, along with the use of wearable technologies in various surgery fields, such as assessing the surgeon's ergonomic conditions, engagement with the patient, or surgical performance quality, as well as offering tools for surgical planning and help during surgery. AMI reports that North America region accounted for the highest share in the global online healthcare technology market in 2020. Over the last year, the healthcare system has shown to be resilient and accessible to a large number of people. According to research study conducted in 2021, about 26% stated that their access to healthcare had improved since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The online healthcare technologies adoption has been accelerated by the adoption of mobile phones, and tablet applications for healthcare services. Furthermore, telemedicine has experienced a huge demand in United States and Canada as it is not only useful for provider-patient interactions, but it also helps to link health care personnel. Thus, the above factors are boosting the growth of online healthcare technologies in North America.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Online Healthcare Technology Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1028
Some of the players operating in the global online healthcare technology market are:
• 23andMe
• AirStrip Technologies.
• com, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Cerner Corporation.
• Cisco
• Digital Pharmacist Inc.
• DOCTOR ON DEMAND, INC.
• Evolent Health, Inc.
• Fitbit, Inc.
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
• iHealth Labs Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medical Information Technology, Inc.
• Medtronic
• Microsoft
• mySugr GmbH
• OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V
• Predible Health
• Proteus Digital Health
• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
• Strava
• Xealth
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Online Healthcare Technology Market
By Components
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
By Technology
• Telemedicine
o Teleconsulting
o Telemonitoring
o Tele-education
o Tele training
o Others
• mHealth
o Wearables
BP Monitor
Glucose Monitor
Pulse Monitor
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Neurological Monitors
Others
o Apps
Medical Apps
Fitness Apps
o Services
• Health Analytics
o Descriptive
o Predictive
o Prescriptive
• Digital Health Systems
o Electronic Health Records (EHR)
o e-prescribing Systems
By Application
o Digital Therapeutics
o Diagnostics
o Surgeries
o Training and Education
o Others
By End User
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Pharmacies
• Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Individuals
• Insurance Providers
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Alfalfa Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Alfalfa-Market-2021---2029-934
Contactless Smart Cards Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Smart-Cards-Market-2021---2029-935
Freight Forwarding Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Freight-Forwarding-Market-2021---2029-940
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn