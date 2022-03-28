Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market 2022 Sets the Table for Continued Growth | AirLiquide, SynQuest, FOOSUNG, GrandiT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2030 is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Air Liquide, Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC, FOOSUNG CO, LTD., GrandiT Co. Ltd., Linde plc, Merck KGaA, Shandong Shing Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K.K. (SDK), Solvay, SynQuest Laboratories, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Toyoko Kagaku Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Britech Co. Ltd., Other Market Participants.
In terms of revenue, global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was valued at US$ 128.68 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1018
Global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market is projected to be driven by increasing demand for semiconductors in consumer electronics sector. Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene is a colourless gas and an organofluorine compound which finds its ideal application as etchant in electronics industry. The product is widely used in ion beam, plasma, and sputter etching for semiconductor manufacturing in conjunction with argon and xenon as dilution or carrier gas. Balancing of etching deposition is one of the major characteristics which makes hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene suitable for vertical profiles. For instance, C:F ratio in C4F6 molecule allows control over amount of polymer on wafer and chamber surfaces with respect to F etching radicals allowing excellent results over vertical sidewall of material. In addition, high consumption of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene was witnessed in silicon dioxide etching for hard mask patterning, fabrication of microlens, nano-electro-mechanical-system (NEMS) devices and nano photonic devices.
Also, characteristics such as negligible global warming potential, short atmospheric lifetime and inertness to stratospheric ozone layer have ideally made the product environmentally compatible compared to other organofluorine compounds. Stringent emission targets along with high adoption of decarbonization concept by industrial manufacturers have risen the popularity of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene as etchant. More importantly, the intrinsic characteristics of the product allow high selectivity to photoresist and substrate which results in wider process window compared to octafluorocyclobutane. Such a factor has increased the product demand to address the need for 0.25um requirements during etching process. High etching rate and uniformity of the product along with growing need to improve etching stability has driven the product consumption in semiconductor manufacturing which subsequently led hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market growth in 2020.
From raw material and production perspective, Chlorotrifluoroethylene, trichloroethylene, tetrafluoroethylene, and 1,2-difluoro-dichloroethylene are some of the prominent raw materials used in various synthetic routes to produce hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene. The production and purification of hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene was relatively small and monopolized in developed countries. Such factors have increased the imports and led to higher market prices in the recent past. However, commercialization of very large-scale integration circuit (VLSI) along with supportive government policies in Asia Pacific increased the market demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene significantly. As localization became imminent and industrialization of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene synthesis improved, hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market participants developed proprietary methods for mass production. Inexpensive raw materials and their sources along with convenient product purification and separation methods have highly contributed in positively influencing the industrial production of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene.
From standpoint of COVID-19 impact, the hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was negatively impacted for a short term during crisis. Global chip shortage was witnessed in 2020 on account of significant demand swings. Many semiconductor companies stopped production due to lockdown restrictions in 2020, owing to which the demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene was hampered. However, semiconductor industry participants recovered by classifying their operations in essential category owing to which fabrication activities continued to stabilize over all quarters in the year 2020. Increasing demand for consumer electronics supported by remote working concept fostered the hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market growth in 2020.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1018
Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market and Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but existing products given the ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows market professional to stay tune with latest trends and segment performance where they can see rapid market share drop. Identify who you really compete with in the marketplace, with Market Share Analysis correlate your market position, % market Share and Segmented Revenue.
Additionally, Section on Historical Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.
Report Highlights:
• Shifting Industry dynamics
• In-depth Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
• Key Competition landscape
• Strategies for key players and product offerings
• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective towards market performance
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market:
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Purity:
• 99.90%
• 99.99%
• Others
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Etching Material:
• Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)
• Silicon Nitride (Si3N4)
• Other
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By End-Use Industry:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Medical Devices
• Military & Defence
• Others
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Purchase the latest in-depth Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1018
Thanks for reading this article, you can also purchase individual chapter/section or regional report version such as North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa.
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Polyglycerol-Polyricinoleate-Market-2019-2027-305
Polybutene Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Polybutene-Market-2018-2026-59
Insect Pest Control Products Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Insect-Pest-Control-Products-Market-2018-2026-51
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
In terms of revenue, global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was valued at US$ 128.68 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1018
Global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market is projected to be driven by increasing demand for semiconductors in consumer electronics sector. Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene is a colourless gas and an organofluorine compound which finds its ideal application as etchant in electronics industry. The product is widely used in ion beam, plasma, and sputter etching for semiconductor manufacturing in conjunction with argon and xenon as dilution or carrier gas. Balancing of etching deposition is one of the major characteristics which makes hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene suitable for vertical profiles. For instance, C:F ratio in C4F6 molecule allows control over amount of polymer on wafer and chamber surfaces with respect to F etching radicals allowing excellent results over vertical sidewall of material. In addition, high consumption of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene was witnessed in silicon dioxide etching for hard mask patterning, fabrication of microlens, nano-electro-mechanical-system (NEMS) devices and nano photonic devices.
Also, characteristics such as negligible global warming potential, short atmospheric lifetime and inertness to stratospheric ozone layer have ideally made the product environmentally compatible compared to other organofluorine compounds. Stringent emission targets along with high adoption of decarbonization concept by industrial manufacturers have risen the popularity of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene as etchant. More importantly, the intrinsic characteristics of the product allow high selectivity to photoresist and substrate which results in wider process window compared to octafluorocyclobutane. Such a factor has increased the product demand to address the need for 0.25um requirements during etching process. High etching rate and uniformity of the product along with growing need to improve etching stability has driven the product consumption in semiconductor manufacturing which subsequently led hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market growth in 2020.
From raw material and production perspective, Chlorotrifluoroethylene, trichloroethylene, tetrafluoroethylene, and 1,2-difluoro-dichloroethylene are some of the prominent raw materials used in various synthetic routes to produce hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene. The production and purification of hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene was relatively small and monopolized in developed countries. Such factors have increased the imports and led to higher market prices in the recent past. However, commercialization of very large-scale integration circuit (VLSI) along with supportive government policies in Asia Pacific increased the market demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene significantly. As localization became imminent and industrialization of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene synthesis improved, hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market participants developed proprietary methods for mass production. Inexpensive raw materials and their sources along with convenient product purification and separation methods have highly contributed in positively influencing the industrial production of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene.
From standpoint of COVID-19 impact, the hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was negatively impacted for a short term during crisis. Global chip shortage was witnessed in 2020 on account of significant demand swings. Many semiconductor companies stopped production due to lockdown restrictions in 2020, owing to which the demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene was hampered. However, semiconductor industry participants recovered by classifying their operations in essential category owing to which fabrication activities continued to stabilize over all quarters in the year 2020. Increasing demand for consumer electronics supported by remote working concept fostered the hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market growth in 2020.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1018
Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market and Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but existing products given the ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows market professional to stay tune with latest trends and segment performance where they can see rapid market share drop. Identify who you really compete with in the marketplace, with Market Share Analysis correlate your market position, % market Share and Segmented Revenue.
Additionally, Section on Historical Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.
Report Highlights:
• Shifting Industry dynamics
• In-depth Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
• Key Competition landscape
• Strategies for key players and product offerings
• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective towards market performance
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market:
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Purity:
• 99.90%
• 99.99%
• Others
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Etching Material:
• Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)
• Silicon Nitride (Si3N4)
• Other
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By End-Use Industry:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Medical Devices
• Military & Defence
• Others
Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market: By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Purchase the latest in-depth Hexafluoro-1,3-Butadiene (C4F6) Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1018
Thanks for reading this article, you can also purchase individual chapter/section or regional report version such as North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa.
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Polyglycerol-Polyricinoleate-Market-2019-2027-305
Polybutene Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Polybutene-Market-2018-2026-59
Insect Pest Control Products Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Insect-Pest-Control-Products-Market-2018-2026-51
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com