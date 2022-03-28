Enshored Accelerates Growth with Opening of New European Headquarters
Enshored's new European office supports the company’s ongoing strategic growth plan.
With their progressive laws on working from home, and the wide range of language and technical capabilities, Lisbon was the obvious choice for us.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enshored, a leading business process outsourcing company, has today announced the opening of its new European Headquarters. The European office supports the company’s ongoing strategic growth plan.
— Ian Jackson, CEO of Enshored
The new European headquarters will be in Lisbon, Portugal, and will offer voice, chat, and email services initially, with plans to expand services in the near future. The new location will also allow Enshored to extend their technical support capabilities, and support clients who want to reduce operational risks around having whole teams in a single site.
Commenting on the announcement, Ian Jackson, CEO of Enshored, said: “Europe has been on our mind for a few years, and with the challenges from the pandemic now better handled, it is finally time to open Enshored Europe. With so many great tech hubs in Europe, there were plenty of options, but Lisbon soon became the obvious choice for us. With their progressive laws on working from home, and the wide range of language and technical capabilities the city offers, I’m excited to see what this new chapter brings. We expect to grow the team to 50-100 in the first year, with a target to scale to 500 by 2024.”
This new location will allow Enshored to:
- Increase global headcount to support new and existing projects
- Expand its geographic footprint to cover more time zones
- Increase language capabilities to cover all major European languages
About Enshored
Enshored solve the challenges of fast-growing, disruptive startups by delivering tailored outsourcing solutions. The company designs, resources, and drives Customer Care, Back Office, Sales and Marketing, and Content Moderation service solutions. Founded in 2014, Enshored operates from locations in the Philippines and Portugal, with its headquarters in Long Beach, CA.
