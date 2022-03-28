Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,947 in the last 365 days.

Politicians can try to divert but people have chosen Leni-Kiko tandem - Pangilinan

PHILIPPINES, March 28 - Press Release March 28, 2022

Politicians can try to divert but people have chosen Leni-Kiko tandem - Pangilinan

CALBAYOG, SAMAR - Vice-presidential aspirant Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday reiterated that presidential candidate Leni Robredo and the people have chosen him as the vice-president's running-mate.

"Papayag ba tayo na ang pinili ni Leni, ipapalit sa kung sino-sino?" Pangilinan asked a crowd of Samareños during the Calbayog People's Rally.

The crowd, estimated at 5,000, said "hindi" in unison.

Robredo has repeatedly dismissed the idea of hybrid tandems and that Pangilinan is her only choice in this campaign.

Some politicians have pushed for other vice-presidential candidates to pair with Robredo.

"Palagay ko politiko ang nagmamaniobra dito sa mga cross-party tandem pero ang gusto ng taumbayan ay Leni-Kiko at yan dapat ang ating isinusulong," Pangilinan said during a radio interview here.

"Yung maniobra ng mga politiko parang gusto nila lusawin yung People's Campaign. Ang taumbayan ang humiling kay VP Leni na tumakbo siya. At noong tumakbo siya at nag-desisyon, tayo ang kinuha bilang vice president, so andito na tayo," he added.

Pangilinan and Robredo are currently in Samar as they barnstorm Region 8.

You just read:

Politicians can try to divert but people have chosen Leni-Kiko tandem - Pangilinan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.