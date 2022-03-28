3D Printing Metal Market 2022 Worldwide Industry Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunity, Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The high costs associated with metals is considered to be the biggest impediment to global 3D printing metal market demand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Printing Metal Market is projected to reach USD 6,077.9 Million in 2027. The 3D printing metal market is experiencing an exponential growth rate attributable to the increasing use of metals such as nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum, for 3D printing applications in end-user industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical & dental. In recent years, investment in metal additive manufacturing has risen rapidly. The ability of the technology to enable the production of lightweight components through design optimization without comprising quality and performance.

The growing demand for 3D metal printing from the aerospace & defense sectors, owing to the ability to minimize the weight of aerospace components, as well as focus on the improvement of total performance, which is otherwise time-consuming and costly through traditional production processes. It is projected that the ability to print cheaper equipment on demand will be the main driving factor for the 3D printing metal industry.

The comprehensive analysis of the 3D Printing Metal market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global 3D Printing Metal market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the 3D Printing Metal industry.

The 3D Printing Metal research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric Company, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Renishaw plc, Sandvik AB, Voxeljet AG, and Proto Labs, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of Product, Form, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Nickel

Titanium

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

