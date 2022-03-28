Drug Infusion Systems Market Emerging Technologies, Top Players, Future Trends, Growth Driver Forecaste 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Drug Infusion Systems Market Size – USD 10.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%

The rising demand for the drug infusion systems market products is expected to drive the demand for Drug Infusion Systems Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. . Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.

Key participants include : Medtronic plc, Arcomed Ag, Baxter International Inc., Insulet Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Halyard Health, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., and Zyno Medical LLC

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key Highlights of Report :

The continuous infusion segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of continuous infusion type-based drug infusion systems among end-users.

The intravenous segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of intravenous route for insulin delivery to insulin-dependent diabetic patients.

The diabetes segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing application of drug infusion systems for insulin delivery to diabetics.

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment in the healthcare industry in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drug Infusion Systems Market Are as :

Emergen Research has segmented the global drug infusion systems market on the basis of control systems, infusion type, administration route, application, end-use, and region:

Control Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Infusion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient Controlled Infusion

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enteral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Arterial

Epidural

Regional Bifurcation of the Drug Infusion Systems Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

