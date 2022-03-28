Automotive LiDAR Market 2022 Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Automotive LiDAR Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021 – 2029 is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Automotive LiDAR Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Automotive LiDAR Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Aeva Inc., AEye Inc., Continental AG, hybrid-lidar.com, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Innovusion, LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH., RoboSense, Valeo, Velodyne Lidar Inc. Other Market Participants.
Global automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Global Automotive LiDAR Market and Competitive Analysis
Industry Trends
With the evolution of self-driving technologies, light detection and range (LiDAR) has become the most prevalent active sensory. It utilizes a laser to determine the distance between the target objects and the LiDAR, as the name implies. It's a non-contact range-finding method in which a short optical pulse is steered onto an item or target, and the diffracted pulse is spotted and processed to calculate the target's distance. Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems are becoming more popular as self-driving and autonomous vehicles become more common. LiDAR, which acts as the eyes for autonomous vehicles, allows them to "see-through" their surroundings and recognise real-time data. LiDAR sensors are now being used to link into an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings, assisting drivers in responding to various situations and avoiding accidents. In the last few years, major players in the automotive LiDAR market are collaborating with solution providers to work on programs of autonomous driving.
For instance, Velodyne, a LiDAR developer, has partnered with a variety of system solution providers, including Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea, to develop integrated programmes for a variety of activities, including on-road vehicles and agricultural equipment. Moreover, to cater to the needs of the autonomous vehicles market, many LiDAR technologies are being developed, which are mainly classified by detection technique, scanning technique, and laser source. Hence, growing investment towards autonomous vehicles showcases positive growth prospects for automotive LiDAR market over the forecast period.
Global Automotive LiDAR Market:
• By Technology
o Mechanical
o Solid State
• By Range
o Long Range (More than 200m)
o Mid Range (50m to 200m)
o Short Range (Less than 50m)
• By Application
o Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
o Autonomous Vehicles
• By Image Processing
o 2-Dimensional (2D)
o 3-Dimensional (3D)
• By Vehicle Type
o Personal Vehicles
o Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
