Discover the Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market 2022-2030: Know the Current Trends along with SWOT Analysis
5-chloromethyl furfural market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights has announced of a new statistical report to its huge database titled as, 5-Chloromethyl Furfural market. The research report uses primary and secondary research methods to study important trends in the global market. In addition, it also introduces some of the key aspects affecting the future of the business. The latest market research report also provides an in-depth analysis about the global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural market. The report's researchers also study the current market scenario, historical data, and help predict market growth over the forecast period.
Global 5-chloromethyl furfural market is projected to be driven by growing demand for paraxylene, and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) as precursors for polyethylene terephthalate production. Currently, 5-chloromethyl furfural is gaining traction in biorefinery industry as versatile bio-platform molecule and an efficient alternative to 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural (HMF). As 5-chloromethyl furfural can be produced in high yields compared to 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, the product has emerged as a disruptive innovation in biorefinery sector. However, the 5-chloromethyl furfural application in biorefinery sector is still in nascent phase and is projected to bode well in overall growth of bio-platform chemical markets in near future. Moreover, the product is being widely used in various chemistries which includes production of paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), etc. Among these chemicals, high consumption of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for food and non-food packaging applications amid COVID-19 pandemic emerged as the major driver for 5-chloromethyl furfural market growth in 2020. This growth was attributed to upsurge in demand for sanitizer bottles and e-commerce packaging. Also, consumer notion towards reducing virus exposure by using single use plastic (SUPs) products such as plastic bags, containers, bottles, lids, straws, etc. highly contributed in driving the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) which subsequently increased the demand for 5-chloromethyl furfural market in 2020.
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment accounted for the major market share in 2020 and is expected to uphold its prominence over the forecast period (2022-2030) in the 5-chloromethyl furfural market. High demand for food & beverage packaging along with non-food packaging products concurrent to household consumer goods increased the product demand for 5-chloromethyl furfural market in 2020. The product being precursor to paraxylene, and terephthalic acid it is widely used for production of polyethylene terephthalate. Additionally, industrial transition towards biomass conversion which is sought after alternative to petroleum-based products has increased the popularity of 5-chloromethyl furfural as a renewable platform molecule in 2020.
Key Findings:
• By application, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment registered for the major share of revenue in the 5-chloromethyl furfural market in 2020. High product consumption as a precursor established as major factor for segment growth
• By purity, <98% of 5-chloromethyl furfural segments accounted for the highest market share in 5-chloromethyl furfural market in 2020.
• By distribution channel, indirect distribution channel accounted for the major share in 2020. The segment growth can be attributed to low number of manufacturers along with their growing need to increase commercial product penetration via traders, distributors, suppliers etc.
• By region, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020. High production capacities along with domestic product consumption fostered the segment growth.
The key companies profiled in the 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market are mentioned below:
• Biosynth Carbosynth
• BLDpharm
• Chemenu Inc.
• Cymit Química S.L.
• Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
• J&H CHEM Co., Ltd.
• LEAP CHEM Co., Ltd.
• Origin Materials
• Shenxian Shuiyuan New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd.
• Toronto Research Chemicals
• United States Biological
• Other Market Participants
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Segmentation:
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Application Outlook
• Para-xylene
• Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)
• Others
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Purity Outlook
• 95%
• 96%
• 98%
• Others
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Distribution Channel Outlook
• Direct
• Indirect
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market End-Use Industry Outlook
• Packaging
• Building & Construction
• Automotive
• Electrical & Electronics
• Medical
• Agriculture
• Others
Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Region Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
