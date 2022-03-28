Spherical Graphite Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Spherical Graphite Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Spherical Graphite market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The current trends of the Spherical Graphite market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Spherical Graphite market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Spherical Graphite industry.

The spherical graphite market is projected to be worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics products. Spherical graphite, popularly known as battery-grade graphite, finds usage in the consumption as lithium-ion batteries’ anode. Rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and various other consumer electronic products is creating a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to its high energy density and better durability.

Additionally, the market for lithium-ion batteries is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is causative of the significant market demand for spherical graphite.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Spherical Graphite market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Spherical Graphite market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Spherical Graphite market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Spherical Graphite market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Spherical Graphite business sphere.

Segmental Analysis

The global Spherical Graphite market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Spherical Graphite sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key participants include Black Rock Mining, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited, Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company, Aoyu Graphite Group, Focus Graphite Inc., Battery Minerals Limited, Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co., Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, and Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Imerys made an announcement about its decision to expand the capacity of its Bodio manufacturing facility, Switzerland, for the production of synthetic graphite. The decision is intended to cater to the escalating demand from the producers of lithium-ion batteries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Natural flake graphite has the capability to disrupt the usage of synthetic graphite as the major raw material to produce spherical graphite. This is due to the substantial cost benefits offered by natural flake graphite to help battery manufacturers to decrease the overall production cost of lithium-ion batteries.

China, in terms of production, dominated the global spherical graphite market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spherical graphite market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Transportation Batteries

Energy Storage

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Spherical Graphite Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Spherical Graphite in this industry vertical?

