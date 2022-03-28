(Video) Iran: British Lawmakers Call On UK Government To Designate Iran’s IRGC and Support Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten Point Plan

Celebrating Eid Nowruz, the new year on the Persian calendar, members of the United Kingdom Parliament and members of the Iranian community living in the UK held a gathering in London on March 24. British lawmakers called for the prosecution of the Iranian regime’s officials, including the regime’s president Ebrahim Raisi for his active role in the Death Commission and ordering mass executions in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners. Anna Firth said. “I will do my best to continue the legacy of Sir David Amess and work with other Members of Parliament to support the National Council of Resistance and hold the regime accountable for its human rights abuses and terrorism.” The Ministry of Interior must also take immediate action to register the integrity of the (IRGC) as a terrorist organization as a first step.”In his remarks, British MP Steve McCabe praised the courage of the Iranian women who have led the protests in Iran. Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament said: “We learned from the plot in Paris that the regime routinely uses its embassies, cultural centers, and diplomats in Europe to spread terrorism and carry out terrorist operations, over several years."

PARIS, FRANCE, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Eid Nowruz, the new year on the Persian calendar, members of the United Kingdom Parliament and members of the Iranian community living in the UK held a gathering in London on March 24.The event, held at the British House of Commons, was attended by several members of the Lower as well as the Upper House, who congratulated the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance on the New Year while condemning the growing human rights abuses in Iran.British lawmakers called for the prosecution of the Iranian regime’s officials, including the regime’s president Ebrahim Raisi for his active role in the Death Commission and ordering mass executions in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners.They also called on the UK government to recognize the right of the Iranian people to fight the regime and officially engage with their organized resistance.The speakers pointed to the crucial role of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards in exporting terrorism and suppressing the Iranian people and stressed that the conduct of the IRGC is consistent with the criteria of a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000.The British lawmakers demanded a broad designation and boycott of the IRGC and called on British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss to work with the Interior Ministry to list and sanction the IRGC.President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Maryam Rajavi sent a video message and addressed the gathering.In his speech, David Jones, MP and former Secretary of State for Wales and Minister for Brexit, commemorated the late Sir David Amess, a great friend of the Iranian Resistance and one of the oldest members of the UK Parliament.“The Iranian regime is now weaker and more helpless than ever before. They see Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan as an increase in international popularity and recognition as a viable democratic alternative to their religious dictatorship. The British government must recognize and support the NCRI, led by Maryam Rajavi, and the struggle of the Iranian people for freedom and democracy,” he said.“We urge the government to adopt a strong policy on Iran that bans the Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization and imposes human rights sanctions including on Ebrahim Raisi,” said Matthew Offord, a Member of the British Parliament.“I am the new Conservative representative of the Southend West, the same constituency that Sir David Amess previously represented in Parliament,” MP Anna Firth said.“I will do my best to continue the legacy of Sir David and work with other Members of Parliament to support the National Council of Resistance and hold the regime accountable for its human rights abuses and destabilizing activities in the region and its support for terrorism.”Congratulating the Iranian people, the members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (PMOI/MEK) based in Ashraf 3, on Nowruz and the new year, Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament said: “We learned from the thwarted plot in Paris that the regime routinely uses its embassies, cultural centers, and diplomats in Europe to spread terrorism and carry out terrorist operations, especially by recruiting agents who are paid tens of thousands of euros over several years. Therefore, it is absolutely vital that we close the regime’s embassies and cultural centers and expel their ambassadors, diplomats, and agents from Europe and Britain because they are not diplomatic missions, but centers for the spread of terrorism. The Ministry of Interior must also take immediate action to register the integrity of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization as a first step.”In his remarks, British MP Steve McCabe praised the courage of the Iranian women who have led the protests in Iran and have turned into the pillars of resistance against the regime, saying: “The mullahs cannot stand the growing support for the pro-democracy opposition of the NCRI and the general discontent. That is why they are committing insane acts.“I have long advocated a firm policy against the criminal regime in Iran because it is a threat to the world and to the Iranian people,” said MP Sir Roger Gale.“The actions of the Revolutionary Guards comply with the criteria set out in the 2000 Terrorism Law. The International community needs to reject the religious dictatorship in Iran and stand with the Iranian people and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , a movement that makes great sacrifices to advance the cause of freedom, human rights, and democracy.”“We must remember that the regime in Iran conducts internal repression with the spread of terrorism and instability in the region,” said John Spellar, a Member of the British Parliament. “This is a two-pronged operation of the regime because it can only survive by chaos and killing. It even tried to blow up the opposition rally in Paris, which shows that they are afraid of the organized resistance movement as well as the 10-point democratic program that Ms. Maryam Rajavi has projected for the future of Iran. That program is progressive and reflects the democratic aspirations of the Iranian people. The international community and the United Kingdom must recognize this democratic alternative and support Iran’s popular solution to the regime.”Lord Singh, a member of the House of Lords, said: “The continuing protests across Iran and the brutal crackdown and widespread arrests by the regime have shown the world that the Iranian people reject religious tyranny and want a free and democratic Iran. I believe that we in the West and in the international community must recognize and support the Iranian-led Iranian resistance movement, a popular democratic alternative to the demands of Iranian society, and call on Britain to stand with Maryam Rajavi.”Supporting Mrs. Rajavi’s ten-point plan, Margaret Owen, a lawyer and women’s rights activist said: “The international community has remained very silent about the criminal regime of the mullahs and those responsible for the horrific massacre of 30,000 people in 1988. The perpetrators of this massacre must be tried in the International Criminal Court for their crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

