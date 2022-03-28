Global Haptic Gloves Market Report Analysis by Application, Opportunities with Key players: BeBop Sensors,Dexta Robotics
The global haptic gloves market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.91% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global report titled as Haptic Gloves Market has recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its huge repository and can be used to gain effective insights into the businesses. This helps to highlight the current situation and historical development of the market. The department has conducted research based on key elements such as product or service, application, end user, and technology. It is accumulated through the use of primary and secondary research techniques.
Haptic technology is expected to gain significant adoption in the coming years, predominantly driven by the growth in application of haptic gloves such as virtual gaming, industrial and enterprise level simulation, healthcare and medicine, amongst others. Haptic technology can increase the penetration amongst a wide range of end-users through the use of customizable glove solutions. Furthermore, the costs associated with haptic glove manufacturing, coupled with the ease of use of these products, will determine the growth of the market in coming years. The market participants are increasingly working on developing haptic glove solutions that are affordable to the end-users. Moreover, companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook) are working towards the development of haptic glove products that can be used by consumers, similar to consumer-based virtual reality headset (Oculus). The penetration of haptic glove for consumer applications will help in the growth in revenue in the global haptic gloves market in the future, as the market participants can sell the products to a wider range of audience. The market will also be assisted massively by the growth of the virtual gaming industry.
Key Findings:
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global haptic gloves market. The adoption of virtual and PC gaming in countries like Japan, South Korea, India, China, amongst others, coupled with the rise of start-ups in the Asia Pacific region that are focussing on the development of haptic gloves, will aid for the growth in revenue in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Moreover, companies in the Asia Pacific region are investing heavily in virtual simulation to raise productivity and ensure the safety of their employees, and haptic gloves have the potential to help them achieve this. These factors will help in the growth of the Asia Pacific haptic gloves market in the coming years.
• Online sales channels are expected to see significant rise in revenue during the forecast years in the global haptic gloves market. Online sales channels provide flexibility to both the consumers and the market participants, and the market participants can reach a wider range of end-users by tapping online sales channels. Furthermore, the pandemic has accelerated the use of online sales platforms such as Amazon, IndiaMART and Alibaba, amongst others, and the haptic glove manufacturers can increase the adoption of these products by marketing their products on established B2B and B2C online sales platforms, and utilizing their audience base.
• The global haptic gloves market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.91% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Key Competitors in the Global Haptic Gloves Market are:
• BeBop Sensors
• Dexta Robotics
• exiii Inc.
• HaptX Inc.
• Manus Machinae BV
• Microndigital Corp
• NeuroDigital Technologies
• Noitom
• Senseglove
• Sensoryx AG
• TESLASUIT
• VRgluv, LLC
• Other Market Participants
Haptic Gloves Market Segmentation:
Global Haptic Gloves Market Type Outlook
• Eccentric mass rotation (ERM)
• Linear resonant actuators (LRA)
• Others
Global Haptic Gloves Market Distribution Channel Outlook
• Online
• Offline
Global Haptic Gloves Market Application Outlook
• Gaming
• Automotive
• Enterprise Training
• Healthcare
• Others
Global Haptic Gloves Market Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
