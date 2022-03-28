Water Quality Monitoring Market Top Players, Trend, Emerging Growth, Share, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Water Quality Monitoring Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smart water networks

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Water Quality Monitoring industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring market along with crucial statistical data about the Water Quality Monitoring market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water. For example, the Safe Drinking Act and Clean Water Act were established by the U.S. government to save the water sources from further contamination.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Water Quality Monitoring market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/197

advancements of the water quality monitoring equipment are expected to create growth opportunities over the forecast period. The ongoing trend of increasing adoption of smart water networks (SWN) is anticipated to drive the product demand as it can control the water management systems through GPS, GIS, or sensor networks. Additionally, the IoT based system for water quality monitoring will also generate growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/197

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Water Quality Monitoring market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Water Quality Monitoring market players.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-quality-monitoring-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water quality monitoring market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:-

Who are the leading players in the Water Quality Monitoring industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Water Quality Monitoring?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Medical Wearable Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159828/medical-wearable-market-top-players-size-business-scenario-share-growth-updates-and-forecasts-research-report-2027

Blockchain in Retail Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159850/blockchain-in-retail-market-analysis-by-growth-emerging-trends-and-future-opportunities-forecast-period-2021-2028

Nanofilms Market Overview https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160059/nanofilms-market-overview-by-industry-chain-information-upstream-raw-materials-downstream-industry

Battery Materials Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160124/battery-materials-market-research-report-on-current-status-scope-growth-and-future-growth-prospects-to-2027

Automotive Aftermarket Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160347/automotive-aftermarket-market-estimated-to-record-highest-cagr-of-4-2-market-trends-high-demand-in-the-sector

Internet of Nanothings Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160823/internet-of-nanothings-market-2021-latest-developments-upcoming-trends-with-top-most-key-vendors

Healthcare Robotics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160850/healthcare-robotics-market-is-still-has-room-to-grow-emerging-players-zimmer-biomet-robotics-renishaw-plc-aethon

Veterinary Vaccines Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162198/veterinary-vaccines-market-size-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-water-quality-monitoring-market