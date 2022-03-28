Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Statistics, Growth, Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

the Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

The hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of disease type, drug class, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hepatitis therapeutics market size was valued at $14,479.64 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,715.74 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Inflammation of liver is swelling that happens when tissues of the body are injured or infected by any pathogen. The swelling of the liver can damage and affect the liver functions for long term. Hepatitis can be an acute (short-term) infection or a chronic (long-term) infection. The five main viral classifications of hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D, E and G. Further, other variants of hepatitis include autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market is driven by increase in prevalence of hepatitis and its variants. Moreover, rise in R&D activities and clinical trials on novel drug candidates is also expected to boost the hepatitis therapeutics market growth."

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

Patients with hepatitis B have confronted various new difficulties in getting to clinical consideration and treatment because of deferred arrangements and de-prioritization of routine hepatitis.

Some patients experienced issues when diagnosed with COVID-19 and with liver sickness at the same time.

Rise in prevalence of hepatitis and its other variants, product approvals and launches are the major factors that boost the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. In addition, rise in number of product approvals, are other factors that further drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of the therapy is expected to restrain the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period owing to increase in opportunities in untapped markets due to availability of improved healthcare industry infrastructure.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.

Leading Market Players

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

