Global Body Dryer Market to Reach $3,424.0Thousand by 2026: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body dryer market is estimated to reach $3,424.0thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing population on ageing people and increase in consumer awareness regarding hygiene & health across the globe drive the growth of the global body dryer market. However, high cost associated with the body is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and growing popularity is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report (143 Pages with More Insight): https://bit.ly/3ILKKjB

Covid-19 scenario:

Major body dryer manufacturers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a research conducted by the World Economic Forum, drying hands is as important as washing them to avoid transmission of Covid-19 as transmission of is more likely to occur from wet skin. Due to this, the demand for body dryer is anticipated to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global body dryer market based on-type, end-use, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Body Dryer Market:﻿ https://bit.ly/3iF1yhE

Based on type, the wall-mounted segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than 90%of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://bit.ly/3IL6YCt

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Dolphy India Private Limited, Avant Innovations, Haystack Dryers, Full Body Dryer LLC, Kingkraft, Indiegogo, Inc., Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Orchids International, Valiryo, and Tornado Body Dryer, LLC.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.