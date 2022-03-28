Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028
Emergen Research
Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline
Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure
This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.Ongoing technological developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology that helps to identify blood-brain barrier and introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.
The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.
In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.
Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.
Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.
The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry.
Radical Highlights of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Alzheimer’s Disease
Epilepsy
Parkinson’s Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Hunter’s Syndrome
Brain Cancer
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach
Trojan Horse Approach
Increasing Permeability
Passive Diffusion
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Surgical centers
Research Institutes
Others
Key questions addressed in the report:
Who are the leading players dominating the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) in this industry vertical?
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market
