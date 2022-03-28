Legendary US Hip Hop musician and social entrepreneur, Wise Intelligent, joining IKAR Holdings

Wise Intelligent

IKAR Holdings, appointed legendary US Hip Hop musician and social entrepreneur, Wise Intelligent, to their Board of Directors

MIAMI, UNITES STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR Holdings, a London –based global entrepreneurial Investment House appointed legendary US Hip Hop musician and social entrepreneur, Wise Intelligent, to their Board of Directors at IKAR Industries

Wise Intelligent is an internationally known artist/activist, songwriter/producer and the front man of the critically acclaimed - legendary Hip hop trio known to the world as the Poor Righteous Teachers – pioneers of “conscious” rap music.

Throughout his career Wise Intelligent has released a total of twelve studio albums and has collaborated and performed with world renowned artist such as: Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, The Fugees, Mos Def, Public Enemy, KRS ONE, Ice Cube, Too Short, X Clan, Junior Reed.

Throughout all of Wise’s work, he has espoused the virtues of community service and activism as embodied in the struggle of poor people around the world. Growing up in any under-resourced community any place in the world is not an easy task - urban blight, joblessness, homelessness, racism, drugs and death are just a few of the obstacles too many youths must navigate to realize their full-potential. Wise has always been on the frontlines of the struggle to change this.

Apart from launching his own record labels – Slangspit (1995) and Intelligent Muzik Group (2007) - for nearly 25 years, Wise Intelligent has leveraged his business sense and recognition as a Hip- Hop pioneer into social entrepreneurship, activism, youth advocacy and the development of educational and entrepreneurship programs that train and inspire from the unique vantage point of Hip Hop culture.

In 2007 Wise established IntelligentMINDZ – an inner-city tutoring initiative focused on youth academic performance and achievement.

In 2009 Wise partnered with award winning film director – Stacey Muhammad (Queen Sugar, Black-ish, Guilty Party, Harlem, Queens, First, Wives Club, For Colored Boys, I Am Sean Bell) to launch IntelligentSEEDZ – a not-for-profit youth media organization teaching middle and high-school children documentary film production, investigative journalism and how film can be used to promote social awareness and change.

Today, as President of The Rap Snacks Foundation and Director of the Foundation’s Boss Up entrepreneurship initiative, Wise Intelligent is focused on financial empowerment, entrepreneurship and community economic development in under-resourced communities through various initiatives and sustainable economic models.

He is the Co-founder of social media, FinTech platform StockBossUp, Digital Dope, Innovation Café and TheCulture Studios.

With MIT certification in Disruptive Blockchain Technology, Wise co-founded BossCoin for the StockBossUp ecosystem.

“I am excited being appointed to the Board of Directors at IKAR Industries, London. When I met Mario, the founder of IKAR, I was touched by his vision to unite great humans from around the globe and to create a global powerhouse. I never saw before an investment group, which is focused first on the Human and then the commercial aspects of the business. The HUMICORN concept is reflecting my own interests: making money but for the purpose of changing the world to the betterment”, stated Wise Intelligent.

Wise Intelligent will support the IKAR group with investments into diversified companies through his excellent access and also with his knowledge into the fin-tech and crypto world

“Wise Intelligent is an incredible Human! He became a legend in the music industry first and then established the same in the business world. Wise is a social entrepreneur by heart and always focused to help people, especially young kids with difficult backgrounds. I feel blessed and excited to have Wise Intelligent on board”, said Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder, IKAR Holdings, London.

About IKAR

IKAR is a London-based global ecosystem consisting of a multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment house focused on investments, M&A, Joint-Ventures, and the creation of new entities and assets across different sector groups.

IKAR also owns a service group and in-house business incubator.

Since its incorporation, IKAR has forged a matrix of over 25+ companies as well as the establishment of its own business think tank the “IKAR Global Institute” in Vienna.

In addition, in summer 2021 the IKAR Global Institute launched maybe one of the world’s largest Human Capital impact initiatives, the “1Million Future Leaders Initiative”!