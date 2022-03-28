Flow Imaging Microscopy Market to 2028- by Company, Country, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase - Emergen Research

Emergen Research

Increasing application of nanotechnology in coatings and food industries is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global flow imaging microscopy market

This technique examines the sample under a microscope, takes images of each magnified particle present in that sample, and then characterizes each particle through various measurements.Increasing application of nanotechnology in wastewater treatment, and in food and beverages and cosmetology, as well as rising focus on nanoparticles imaging for drug discovery and delivery have increased requirements for more efficient, faster, and dynamic imaging techniques, which is fueling revenue growth of the global flow imaging microscopy market.

Increasing application of nanotechnology in coatings and food industries is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global flow imaging microscopy market

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Size – USD 31.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in the field of biotechnology

In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. This acquisition helped Yokogawa Electric Corporation to expand the portfolio of cell observation solutions offered by its life innovation division, and strengthen its position in the bioeconomy market.

Large biomolecule segment is expected to register a 7.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on biologics-based formulation development, regulation to examine subvisible particles in biologics for maintaining safety and increase quality of drugs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing application of nanotechnology and implementation of government regulations to improve quality of end-products in pharmaceutical and food industries are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Flow Imaging Microscopy market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Flow Imaging Microscopy market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule

Small Biomolecules

Liquid & Viscous Samples

Microfibers and Nano Fibers

Others

Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Water Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Research & Academia

Metal Manufacturing

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

