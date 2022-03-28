In-Situ Hybridization Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

The global in-situ hybridization market size reached USD 905.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%,

Emergen Research latest document, titled 'Global In-Situ Hybridization Market - Forecast to 2027,' is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global In-Situ Hybridization market. The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest In-Situ Hybridization market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the In-Situ Hybridization industry entails useful insights into the estimated In-Situ Hybridization market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry's key outcomes in the near future.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders and increasing investments in R&D for cancer diagnosis are some key factors driving global in-situ hybridization market growth

In-Situ Hybridization Market Size – USD 905.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of in-situ hybridization based technique in diagnostic pathology and microbiology

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAa, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, and BioGenex Laboratories.

Around 599,601 cancer deaths occurred in 2019, among which 283,725 were female, and 315,879 were male. Rising prevalence is resulting in need for developing more effective treatment techniques by pharma companies for early detection of infected cells and tissues. Increasing pharmaceutical research and development activities to diagnose cancer and other infectious diseases is expected to augment growth of the global in-situ hybridization market going ahead. In addition, growing number of diagnostic centers for cancer globally are expected to further boost revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market in the near future.However, high cost of in-situ hybridization-based treatment is a major factor expected to hamper global in-situ hybridization market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

In-Situ Hybridization Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the In-Situ Hybridization

The fluorescence in-situ hybridization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global in-situ hybridization market during the forecast period due to rising application of fluorescence in-situ hybridization technology for defected chromosome identification, unusual genetic conditions, and drug tracking.

Cancer diagnostic segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for FISH technology for early detection of cancer cells is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Kits & reagents segment is expected to account for higher revenue share among the product type segments. This growth can be attributed to increasing need for various kits to perform pre-hybridization, post-hybridization, and hybridization treatments.In March 2021, Agilent Technologies announced plans to acquire Resolution Bioscience Inc. This acquisition will strengthen the position of Agilent Technologies for cancer diagnostics.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share due to increasing advancements in health infrastructure and rising investment in biomedical R&D activities in countries in the region. In addition, growing number of clinical laboratories and research institutions in the US is expected to boost growth of the market in the region.

Radical Highlights of the In-Situ Hybridization Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the In-Situ Hybridization market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the In-Situ Hybridization market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market on the basis of technology, application, product type, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Diagnostic

Infectious Disease

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Kits & Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Software

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Bio-technology

Academic & Research Institute

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Highlights of the In-Situ Hybridization Market Report:

This research report focuses on the In-Situ Hybridization Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.

The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.

The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.

