Morocco Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 28 - Morocco recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 49 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,783,070 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,252,788, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,098,648 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,162,974, while recoveries increased to 1,146,288, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (27), Marrakech-Safi (8), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (7), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), the Oriental (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1), Souss-Massa (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,057 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with no new death reported over the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases increased to 629, with one severe case recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

MAP 27 March 2022