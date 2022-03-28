Submit Release
Royal Air Maroc Flights Rescheduled for Departure, Arrival One Hour in Advance Until May 8th

Royal Air Maroc Flights Rescheduled for Departure, Arrival One Hour in Advance Until May 8th

MOROCCO, March 28 - Flights of Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) are rescheduled for departure and arrival one hour in advance from/to Moroccan airports as of this Sunday and until May 08th, 2022, at 2 00 a.m.

This decision was taken after Morocco switched to GMT time on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the national company has said in a release published on its Twitter account.

According to the ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, the decision to switch to GMT time comes in response to the need to adapt to the specificities of this blessed month and to ensure the appropriate conditions to the exercise of worship, under the decree published on October 26, 2018, relating to legal time, and the decree of the Head of Government relating to the same subject.

After the month of Ramadan, the clock will be put forward one hour (GMT+1) on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 a.m.

MAP 27 March 2022

Royal Air Maroc Flights Rescheduled for Departure, Arrival One Hour in Advance Until May 8th

