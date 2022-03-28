Healthcare fraud analytics Market Size, Emerging Trends, Research Insights, Key Profile and Applications by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare fraud analytics Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market of healthcare fraud analytics is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Significant market growth is attributable to the growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world. Furthermore, the expanding industry for healthcare insurance is also anticipated to drive the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to prevent fraudulent activities is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/434

Key Highlights of Report

• In September 2020, DWS Ltd acquired HCL Technologies Limited. The acquisition would extend HCL Technologies’ offerings in New Zealand and Australia.

• The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure. Management of these solutions and all relevant activities is the company’s responsibility.

• During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

Key companies profiled in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics report include:

Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/434

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Cloud-based

o On-premises

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Payment Integrity

o Insurance Claim

• Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Predictive Analytics

o Descriptive Analytics

o Prescriptive Analytics

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the Healthcare Fraud Analytics report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/434

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Medical Cannabis Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057687/medical-cannabis-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers-restraints-and-industry-forecast-by-2028

Pet Camera Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057452/pet-camera-market-research-global-size-growth-trends-outlook-insights-and-future-scope-analysis-forecast

legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566057020/legal-online-dispute-resolution-odr-market-2021-2028-by-top-key-players-picture-it-settled-llc-cybersettle-inc

Insurance Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056554/insurance-market-new-technology-innovation-global-sales-analysis-future-expansion-analysis-demand-forecast-to-2028

Video Doorbell Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566056311/video-doorbell-market-booming-demand-leading-to-exponential-cagr-growth-by-2028

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566052581/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-regional-trend-future-growth-leading-players-updates-industry-demand-report-2027

Clinical Biomarkers Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566052164/clinical-biomarkers-market-driving-factors-by-manufacturers-growth-opportunities-trends-and-application-report-2027

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market