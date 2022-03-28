Insurance Market Adopts EMV Technology Enabling Significant Growth To $8 Trillion By 2026

Insurance (Providers, Brokers And Re-Insurers) Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global payments industry has witnessed a rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chips and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. Insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market trends include EMV which is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge, and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to Thales Group, a France-based manufacturer of electrical systems, in 2020, 66.4% of all payment cards issued worldwide were EMV chip-based.

Major players covered in the global insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) industry are Unitedhealth Group, AXA, Munich Re, Allianz, and Generali.

The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market size is expected to grow from $6.01 trillion in 2021 to $6.44 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The global insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market share is then expected to grow to $8.04 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

North America was the largest region in the insurance (providers, brokers, and reinsurers) market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global insurance providers, brokers, and re-insurers market. The regions covered in the global insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global insurance market report is segmented by type into insurance providers, insurance brokers and agents, reinsurance providers, by mode into online, offline, by end-user into corporate, individual.

Insurance (Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Report 2022 is segmented by type (Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance Providers), by mode (Online, Offline), by end user (Corporate, Individual).

