Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Industry Offers Hybrid Solutions, Helping The Market Grow At Rate 10%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major brokerage firms around the world are offering hybrid solutions to their customers driving the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market. The development of hybrid solutions by firms is mainly aimed at expanding their services and reaching a wider array of investors. Under the hybrid investing service, brokerage firms offer Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trading and investment with professional guidance which is one of the emerging securities brokerages and stock exchanges market trends. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by addressing their individual preferences.

The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market size is expected to grow from $1.22 trillion in 2021 to $1.34 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global securities brokerage and stock exchange market size is expected to grow to $1.76 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

North America was the largest region in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges industry are Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF).

TBRC’s global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market report is segmented by type into derivatives and commodities brokerage, stock exchanges, bonds brokerage, equities brokerage, other stock brokerage, by mode into online, offline, by type of establishment into exclusive brokers, banks, investment firms, others.

