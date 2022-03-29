Expansion of Biologics CDMO & Manufacturing Capacity Offerings at Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

It is pleased to announce that from Q3-2022, company will be in a position to offer an expanded biologics CDMO capacity to European, USA & Canadian groups.

OULU, FINLAND, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increased capacity offering comes in the form of expanded production timeslots becoming available due to a successful earlier-than-expected conclusion of a previous biologics and biosimilar product development. Due to the company’s technologies, its deep scientific knowhow and the specialized skills of the Paras Biopharma team, all of Paras Biopharmaceutical’s project milestones were completed ahead of time.Paras Biopharma scale-up batches capacities and offerings will be multiple batches/clients at 20L / 150L / 750L scale.“With the Paras Biopharma teams’ continuous strive to work on innovative and challenging projects from clients in the USA and Europe, the main focus on the team is quality and full commitment”, says Dr Mark Jackson: Administration Lead and Business Development Associate.“Increased capacity offerings will allow Paras Biopharma to undertake new client projects and to deliver then successfully. This will further add to our satisfaction that the company is able to contribute to the field of biologics development and innovation with our biologics manufacturing & CDMO services”, adds Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO.Should any company or Development Production group have a need for manufacturing productions slots in Q3 2022 onwards, they are encouraged to reach out to Paras Biopharmaceuticals at mark.jackson@parasbiopharma.com to discuss their requirements further.About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in the three critical areas of development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development and supply of bioprocess enzymes used routinely in biologics development and production.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases.For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php