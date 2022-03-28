Transparency In The Cryptocurrency Market Is To Significantly Boost The Growth Rate At 14%

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency in financial payment is expected to propel the growth of the global cryptocurrency market in the coming years. Digital currencies are created using blockchain technology, which allows multiple entities to keep copies of historic transactions, which means it is not controlled by one central source. The centralized systems and human gatekeepers limit the speed and sophistication of transactions while reducing users' direct control over their money. There are no middlemen in digital currency transactions and consumers have the authority to stop or pause transactions and record them in their private ledger. For instance, in July 2021, Tesla, a US-based electric car manufacturer has started accepting bitcoin as a mode of payment because of its transparency and unique value. According to the cryptocurrency market analysis, such transparency in financial payment drives the market.

In March 2021, PayPal Holdings Inc, a US-based financial technology company acquired Curv for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, PayPal Holdings, Inc strengthens and develops its initiatives to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Curv is an Israel-based cryptocurrency security company.

The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The global cryptocurrency market size is then expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Stable coins are gaining significant popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Stable coins are cryptocurrencies that are linked to a physical asset, such as government-issued currency or a commodity to reduce cryptocurrency fluctuation. For instance, in 2020, the circulation volume of stable coins increased by 500%. Additionally, in March 2021, Techemynt, an India-based financial service provider, introduced stable coins supported by the New Zealand dollar to combine the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the stability of the New Zealand dollar.

TBRC’s global cryptocurrency market report is segmented by type into bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dashcoin, litecoin, others, by process into mining, transaction, by offering into hardware, software, by end-user into trading, retail and e-commerce, banking, others.

Major players covered in the global cryptocurrency industry are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, Nvidia Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc., and Xapo.

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin), By Process (Mining, Transaction), By End Use Industry (Trading, Retail And E-commerce, Banking) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

