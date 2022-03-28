Insurance Providers Market Trends Include Increasing Offerings Of Premiums Depending On Consumer Behavior

Insurance Providers Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBI, which allows insurance providers to vary premiums depending on the behavior of consumers, is gaining traction in the global insurance providers market. In particular, it is used in vehicle insurance based on the vehicle usage and driving behavior of drivers. According to the insurance providers market analysis, the popularity of UBI is driven by the increased use of smartphones with features such as Global Positioning System (GPS), accelerometers, and g-force tracking, which can be used to substitute telematics devices with mobile apps. Under UBI, auto insurers are offering pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) services. While PAYD insurance premium is calculated based on the distance covered by a vehicle, PHYD insurance premium is calculated based on the driving behavior of insured consumers. UBI is rapidly growing in regions such as Europe, Asia, and America. According to a report by EY, the global market penetration of UBI services increased by 15% in 2020.

The global insurance provider market size is expected to grow from $5.17 trillion in 2021 to $5.53 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The global insurance providers market share is then expected to grow to $6.85 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

North America was the largest region in the insurance providers market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the insurance providers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance providers market. The regions covered in the global insurance provider market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global insurance providers industry are Unitedhealth Group, AXA, Allianz, Generali, and Ping An.

TBRC’s global insurance providers market report is segmented by type into life insurance providers, property and casualty insurance providers, health and medical insurance providers, by end-user into corporate, individual, by mode into online, offline.

