B2B2C Insurance Market Is Offered Diverse Opportunities With The Expansion Of The Automobile Industry

The Business Research Company’s B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the automobile industry is expected to propel the growth of the B2B2C insurance market in the coming years. The automotive industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses and organizations that are involved in the design development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles. B2B2C insurance protects the policyholder's belongings and assets, such as automobiles, from financial losses and damage. Car insurance is similar to a long-term contract that covers the price of various damages that may arise as a result of unanticipated events. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), in 2021, the global automotive sector is expected to grow by double digits, with new car sales increasing by 15% and commercial vehicle sales increasing by 16%. Electric vehicle sales are expected to increase from 2.5 million in 2020 to 3.4 million in 2021. According to the B2B2C insurance industry growth analysis, the growth in the automobile industry drives the growth of the market.

The global B2B2C insurance market size is expected to grow from $3.27 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The global B2B2C insurance market share is then expected to grow to $4.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The launch of innovative programs to expand the insurance industry is shaping the B2B2C insurance market. Major companies operating in the B2B2C insurance sector are focusing on launching innovative programs to create solutions by leveraging new-age technologies. For instance, in August 2019, Max Life Insurance, an India-based insurance company launched the Max Life Innovation Labs program. The life insurer will use the Innovation Labs to encourage disruptive companies and unconventional thinkers to collaborate with them in developing future tech-based solutions for Max Life in the fast-evolving life insurance business. As part of this program startups will assist in the development of solutions by enabling new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, and Big Data to enable a variety of services such as intelligent data acquisition and processing produced from online/offline sources, smart underwriting, smart agent/seller hiring, financial management, and more.

In April 2021, Porch Group, a US-based home services platform has acquired Homeowner of America (HOA) for a deal amount of $100 million. Through this acquisition, Porch Group expects to become one of the largest insurtech firms by combining its access to homebuyers and property data with Homeowners of America’s experience in pricing and claims. The homeowner of America (HOA) is a US-based insurance company that works on a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) revenue model.

Major players covered in the global B2B2C insurance industry are AXA, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, Zurich Insurance, Prudential, China Life Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group, Japan Post Holding, and BNP Paribas Cardif.

TBRC’s global B2B2C insurance market report is segmented by type into life insurance, non-life insurance, by distribution channel into online, offline, by end-use industry into bank and financial institutions, automotive, utilities, retailers, telecom, others.



