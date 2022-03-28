Increased Awareness About The Accidental Death Insurance Market Positively Impacts Its Growth

Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accidental death insurance market growth is being driven by the rising number of accidental deaths. Due to the rising number of deaths by accidents, there is an increase in awareness in the general public about the benefits of having accidental death insurance, and is driving them to opt for accidental death insurance policies, to safeguard their family's income. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Unintentional injuries or accidents were the fourth biggest cause of death in the United States in 2020, accounting for around 6% of all deaths. In 2020, a projected 200,955 persons died as a result of unintentional injuries, with the elderly having the greatest death rates. This high number of fatal accidents is driving the demand for accidental death insurance.

The global accidental death insurance market size is expected to grow from $62.82 billion in 2021 to $67.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The global accidental death insurance market share is then expected to grow to $77.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Accidental death insurance market trends include companies witnessing transformation due to the integration of blockchain technology in life insurance products and processes. Blockchain technology is a system that keeps a track of transactions done via cryptocurrencies and maintains it across several computers which are linked to each other. This facilitates a transparent process for both the insurance companies and customers, thus enabling the removal of fraudulent claims and activities. In addition to that, claims can be processed quickly, and the process becomes more flexible.

North America was the largest region in the accidental death insurance market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in the global accidental death insurance market. The regions covered in the global accidental deaths insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global accidental death insurance industry are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, and CPIC.

TBRC’s global accidental death insurance market report is segmented by application into personal, enterprise, by product into personal injury claims, road traffic accidents, work accidents, others, by distribution channel into direct marketing, bancassurance, agencies, e-commerce, brokers.

The accidental death insurance market report is segmented by application into personal, enterprise, by product into personal injury claims, road traffic accidents, work accidents, others, by distribution channel into direct marketing, bancassurance, agencies, e-commerce, brokers.

