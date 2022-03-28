Global 5G In Defense Market Key Players and Future Trends – Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

5G infrastructure and rise in cyber threat and security concerns and potential breaches of 5G networks are expected to hamper market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global 5G In Defense Market Forecast to 2028”.

5G in defense market size reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in military is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Besides, increasing dependency on big data for decision making will boost market growth. Large volume real-time data capture using sensors installed on various platforms are processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. 5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual network as per the requirements of the application, which would enable operators to allocate required amount of resources as per network slice, thereby helping in more effective utilization of resources and significant reduction in operational expenditure. These are some major factors driving growth of global 5G in defense market revenue currently.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the 5G In Defense market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/867

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

The report offers a complete analysis of the global 5G In Defense market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report- Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global 5G In Defense market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Naval

Airborne

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-in-defense-market

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

Small cell segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to significantly lower cost than macrocell and transmission of higher frequency waves.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to low latency and high speed, which would facilitate better connectivity and faster decision making.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the 5G in defense market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic 5G network providers such as Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies., AeroMobile Communications Ltd.., NVIDIA Corporation., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

The study segments the complete 5G In Defense market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period. is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Specific Requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/867

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Latest Blog Articles Published by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Food Cold Chain Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

Synthetic Food Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market

5G Networks Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

AI-based Sensors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.