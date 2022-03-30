Perseverance pays, the talent speaks for itself- the true story of Javed Ali revealed on Jay Kumar’s Jay-Ho show

Jay Ho host Jay Kumar with the guests

Javed Ali appears on the Jay Kumar's Jay Ho show and reveals his best kept secrets

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The singing sensation Javed Ali whose Srivalli song is topping the charts would be appearing on Jay Kumar’s 'Jay Ho' show this week. “The interview has already been recorded and we would be airing it anytime soon,” the Jay-Ho spokesperson informed the media here.

Jay Kumar show is an immensely popular talk show in which the host Jay Kumar interacts with the guests to find the lows and highs in their life and career. The show departs from the usual talk shows that harp upon sensationalizing the issues. Javed Ali had this to say about the show: “”it is my most emotional interview ever; Jay kumar is great host and a fine gentleman you want to open your heart to”.

The Jay-Ho host defines his show as ‘a serious talk show with a tadka of entertainment.’ “We are different; we don’t create a circus here. We fathom into the life of a person to reveal his innermost thoughts and how he overcame obstacles to become the success he is,” Jay Kumar, the host of the show told the media. Most of the guests in the Jay Kumar show are high octane achievers from the Indian film industry and Hollywood, the sports arena, social and political leaders.

The show is indeed long but comes up with the true story behind the man. “In every episode, we try to find out the core strength of the achiever that led to his success and based on that we recommend a book to our viewers,” Jay Kumar said. Of course to know which book best describes the journey of Javed Ali one would need to tune in to the show which would be all over the social media streaming platforms.

Javed Ali's latest song is an all-time hit and is likely to hit a billion views on YouTube. And when it does he would be sending a cake to Jay Kumar. This is what he promised on the show.

On the show, he also tells the story behind the making of “Teri jhalak Srivalli” song which is a runaway success from the equally successful blockbuster “Pushpa - the rise”. “There is an interesting story behind the making of the song, but for that one needs to watch the show,” Jay Kumar chuckles. Sonu Nigam has praised Javed Ali for his Shrivalli song and said that he is the top contender for Filmfare this year.

Javed Ali, 40 hails from Delhi, started singing at a very early age with his father Ustad Hamid Hussain, a popular qawwali singer. His father used to sing kirtans. Ghulam Ali once heard Ali's voice and felt that he had great potential. Ghulam Ali not only guided Javed but also gave him chance to sing in his live concerts.

As they say when God wills all winds bring rain. Success came late to Javed but when it did it came with no-holds-barred. Though he started way back in 2000 but got the taste of success in 2007 when he sang “Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein" from the film Naqaab and thereafter there was no stopping him, he gave one chartbuster after another. He sang "Jashn-e-Bahaaraa", "Arziyan""Kun Faya Kun" , "Guzarish", "Tum Tak". Javed Ali also hosted Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012.

The soft-spoken Javed has gone through the grind and seen the thick and thin of it. In the interview, he revealed his heart and said he came to Mumbai with Rs. 125 wearing a gold chain worth Rs. 1200 which he had to sell to survive. He and his family were under financial pressure but he did not give up and kept trying and honing his skills. “Perseverance pays and almighty bestows all his blessings on people who have truth in their heart and single-minded dedication,” Jay Kumar said.

Javed has termed his Jay Ho interview as his most emotional interview and praised Jay Kumar for his effort. 'Jay Ho' show has already featured celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shaan, Aditya Narayan, Alisha Chinai, Altaf Raja and many others. The show has a huge fan following across the world, especially in the USA.