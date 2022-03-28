Protein Binding Assays Market Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview & Growth Prospects Predicted 2028

Reports And Data

Rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries is driving revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein binding assay market size is expected to reach USD 710.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%, according to the report by Reports and Data. Global protein binding assay market revenue growth is expected to increase rapidly owing to rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, increasing drug development procedures, and rising expenditure in healthcare industries over the forecast period. Moreover, rising prevalence of various genetic disorders is another factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Protein binding assay is a procedure that helps in analyzing interaction between the two types of proteins. It is gaining traction owing to its extensive usage in the process of new drug development. In the process of protein binding assays, thermophoresis techniques are being used widely for analyzing the interaction between proteins. Moreover, this enables identification and provides researchers and scientists with invaluable information regarding the reaction between two proteins or other biomolecules. Protein binding assays aid in enhancing the therapeutic effects of compounds and help in reducing the amount of target molecule. This is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

Various factors including lack of information and skills related to the use of protein binding assays worldwide and growing concerns related to various complications associated with the technology available, which is to be used along with all these products, are expected to hinder market revenue growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the global Protein Binding Assays industry analysis report:

Charles River; Sovicell GMBH; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Absorption Systems LLC; Eurofins Scientific; GE Healthcare; 3B Pharmaceuticals; Evotec (Cyprotex); Creative Biolabs; and Bioduro.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Equilibrium dialysis

Ultrafiltration

Ultracentrifugation

Other technologies (chromatography (size exclusion/gel filtration), surface plasmon resonance, and transil partitioning)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Other end users (academic institutes and government organizations)

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Protein Binding Assays Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

