Data Visualization Market Report- Emergen Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast to 2028

Rising demand for cloud computing in data visualization and need for quick decision making are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Data Visualization Market Forecast to 2028”.

data visualization market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing and growing need for ability to make decisions quickly across various organizations and sectors are key factors driving global data visualization market revenue growth.

Data visualization system refers to graphical representation of data by using various tools and software. Various data visualization tools such as charts, graphs, maps, and others make data more easily understandable. This helps in tracking trends, outliers, and data patterns in more convenient ways, which further helps in accurate decision making. As a result, demand for data visualization is increasing at a rapid rate across various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT), education, and others, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Continuous advancements in digital technologies and need for digitalization and data representation are some other key factors expected to drive global data visualization market revenue growth during the forecast period. Various visualization tools such as Tableau and other dashboards are gaining rapid traction owing to performance attributes and overall efficiency. Moreover, increasing demand for data visualization dashboards and techniques across social media platforms is expected to boost data visualization market revenue growth. Factors expected to restrain market revenue growth include lack of skilled personnel/professionals and variation in data formats.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Data Visualization market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Data Visualization market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report- Alteryx Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Data Visualization market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data visualization market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Software

Standalone Visualization Software

Embedded Data Visualization Module

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Use Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Other End Uses

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, Salesforce.com, Inc. acquired Tableau Software, LLC. This consolidation has proven to be a major turning point in the data visualization market, which has strengthened the company’s analytical capabilities and enabled delivery of AI-driven insights to their customers.

Software segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid technological advancements and innovations. Continuous product innovation is boosting demand for data visualization software such as Google charts, Tableau, Datawrapper, and others.

BSFI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for data visualization system in this sector. BSFI has to maintain a vast number of databases and data volumes for various purposes. Compilation and integration of such large databases becomes a major challenge, which has been eased with the help of data visualization software and tools. Moreover, launch of new software such as location intelligence software enables banking and insurance companies to analyze their business models more easily and conveniently.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study segments the complete Data Visualization market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period. is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

