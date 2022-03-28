Epoxy Resins Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2028
Reports And Data
Global demand for epoxy resins is fueled by rapidly expanding wind energy capacity installation owing to the shift towards the development of renewable energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Epoxy Resins Market is forecast to reach USD 12.44 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epoxy resin is a molecule that contains more than one epoxide group.
Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers and are used as high-performance coatings, adhesives, and potting and encapsulating materials. They also have excellent electrical properties, low shrinkage, and good adhesion to many metals and are resistant to moisture, thermal, and mechanical shock. Viscosity, epoxide equivalent weight, and molecular weight are the important properties of epoxy resins.
Increasing demand for the resin in paints and coatings industry owing to the positive growth of automotive and construction globally has driven the epoxy resins market. Growth in end-use industries such as marine coatings, aerospace, transportation, decorative powder coatings, electrical & electronic laminates, and composites, are affecting the market positively. An increase in research and development by key participants, along with technology innovation in the field of modified resins, are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth of epoxy resins.
The growth in the infrastructure in the U.S. has driven the market for epoxy resin in the region. The steady growth of the commercial sector, majorly office space construction, is expected to have a positive impact on the market demand.
Key participants include Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Sinopec Corporation, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.
Receive a sample copy of the global market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2385
Further key findings from the report suggest
Epoxy resin is among the commonly used thermosetting polymer in aircraft structures. It is used as the matrix phase in carbon-fiber composites for aircraft structures and is also used as an adhesive in aircraft structural repairs and joints.
The reactivity of the epoxy resins allows them to bond easily with fibers and their toughness. This thermoset resins, when combined with carbon, glass, or aramid fibers, produce composite materials with the best properties of most thermosets.
Diglycidil Ether of Bisphenol-A is an organic compound used as a constituent of epoxy resins. This compound is a colorless solid that melts slightly above room temperature. This type of epoxy resin has gained much attention as a potential endocrine disruptor. It also has antiandrogen and PPARγ-modulating properties.
Solid epoxy resin is mainly used in paints and coatings, or as a modifier for other epoxy resins to enhance impact strength, adhesion, and extensibility.
Usage of epoxy resins in adhesives is one of its most common application. The strong-properties of the epoxy allow for engineering and structural adhesives. Generally, it is used in the construction of aircraft, snowboards, vehicles, and bicycles.
Asia Pacific dominated the market for epoxy resins. The demand for the market is high in the region because of the increase in the number of consumers. The major end-user of the product in the region is the paints and coatings industry. The presence of big companies such as AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paints, and PPG is driving the market for epoxy resins in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Epoxy Resins market on the basis of type, form, applications, end-users, and region:
Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3068
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)
Novolac
Aliphatic
Hardener
Glycidylamines
DGBEF
DGBEA
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)
Solid Epoxy Resin
Liquid Epoxy Resin
Solution Epoxy Resin
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)
Adhesive and Sealants
Paints and Coatings
Composites
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Aerospace
Building and Construction
General Industrial
Marine
Wind Power
Request a customized copy of the report @ :https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2385
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Double Diaphragm Forming (DDF) Technology Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/double-diaphragm-forming-ddf-technology-market
Unitary Material Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unitary-material-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn