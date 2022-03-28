Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Provides Veritable Information On Size, Growth Trends and Growth Forecast till 2027

Reports and Data

The global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen market is forecast to grow at a rate of 4.8% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 497.6 Million by 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market is forecast to reach USD 497.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for hydrolyzed beef collagen as a nutritional supplement and vital ingredient in lotions and soaps, along with the rising awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, drives the growth of the global collagen market. Growing geriatric population across the globe is increasing the demand for the product. The geriatric population is more prone to diseases due to the reduced immunity in their body. The market product also have efficient wound healing properties. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 200 million people suffer from this disease. Osteoporosis was found in 2/5th of women aged 80, 2/3th of women aged 90, 1/10th of women aged 60, and 1/5th of women aged 70.

However, the restrictions related to bovine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, hydrolyzed beef collagen is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Weishardt Holding SA,

• Sumitomo Chemical Company,

• Beyond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

• Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

• Hanall Biopharma Co., Ltd.,

• Tessenderlo Group NV,

• Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltd.,

• Juncà Gelatines, S.L,

• Roche Holding AG,

• Danish Crown A/S

Market Segmentation:

Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Segmentation based on Outlook

• Regular Fine Powder

• Granular Powder

• Agglomerated Powder

• 45-50% liquid solution

• Grass-fed Collagen

• Others

Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Segmentation based on Application Outlook

• Food

• Health and Nutrition

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

