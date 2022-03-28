Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing need for early detection of infectious diseases and rapidly advancing global healthcare infrastructure boost market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical microbiology market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to gain robust traction in the coming years due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, growing need for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and increasing R&D activities to develop pathogen-specific diagnostic kits. In addition, growing adoption of advanced genomic techniques for disease detection, increased availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products, and growing use of clinical microbiology products across clinical diagnostic centers and research laboratories are other factors fueling the growth of the global clinical microbiology market.

Clinical microbiology is the study of microbes that cause severe infections in the human body. It involves accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases using bodily fluid samples to identify microbes that cause the infection. Clinical microbiology aids in rapid diagnosis of pathogens and ensures effective administration of antibiotics to enhance treatment results. It uses several advanced diagnostic methods, such as MALDI–TOF mass spectrometry, real-time genome sequencing, and phenotypic microarrays, for sampling and analysis processes. The global clinical microbiology market growth is further driven by rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Key Offerings of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market Report:

Deep insights into the Clinical Microbiology market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Clinical Microbiology market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Merck KGaA, BioMérieux, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Arrow Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Memmert, Hardy Diagnostics, NEOGEN Corporation, Biotechnology Solutions, Liofilchem, Shimadzu Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, TCS Biosciences, New Horizons, OpGen, and Vacutest Kima are top companies involved in the global clinical microbiology market.

By Laboratory Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Petri Dish Fillers

Microbial Air Samplers

Blood Culture Systems

Autoclave Sterilizers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Anaerobic Culture Systems

Microbial Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

Microscopes

Others

By Reagent Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pathogen-specific Kits

General Reagents

Others

By Disease Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bloodstream Infections

Respiratory Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Periodontal Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Environmental Applications

Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Custom Laboratory Service Providers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Clinical Microbiology market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

