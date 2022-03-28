Interactive Fitness Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

"Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Interactive Fitness market explores how the Interactive Fitness market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2021 - 2028.

interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the interactive fitness industry and steady adoption of wearable devices to track health and fitness aspects is another key factor supporting revenue growth of the market. Rising focus on health and adoption of more technologically advanced devices, equipment, and solutions with more novel and unique features among an increasing consumer base of tech savvy consumers with increasing disposable income are other factors driving market revenue growth. As a result, major market players are investing substantially and focusing on development of more innovative and user-friendly, as well as more interactive and innovative solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap. Increasingly easy availability of more innovative products across e-Commerce platforms and rising preference among an increasing online consumer base due to convenience and discounts and monetary benefits are other key factors driving market revenue growth.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Interactive Fitness market for the forecast period, brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

The market intelligence study for the Interactive Fitness market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches. In addition, the research lays down a robust groundwork for obtaining a vast amount of information that potential customers can use to increase their profits and reduce costs. The inclusion of data on market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers clarity presents an analytical picture of, what manufacturers are aiming for.

Companies profiled in the global Interactive Fitness market:

Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Interactive Fitness Market segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive fitness market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Interactive Fitness market.

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Peloton acquired Precor. As a result of this acquisition, Peloton aims to increase its research and development capabilities, as well as expedite its penetration of the commercial market with Precor\'s highly skilled personnel. Peloton plans to produce linked workout goods in the United States by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Interactive Fitness Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

