Mammography Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Rising prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness about early detection of breast cancer to drive market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mammography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness about significance of early detection of breast cancer. In addition, increasing risk of breast cancer among women due to unhealthy lifestyle is expected to boost demand for breast cancer imaging tools.

Patients are exposed to a certain amount of radiation during mammography, which helps to protect them from harmful radiation side effects. Mammography is used to detect breast cancer and tumours. It can also help understand normal and abnormal breast structures. A screening test is used when there are no signs of breast cancer or tumour, while a diagnostic test is used to assess the cause of specific symptoms. These tests help with disease diagnosis, prevention, and even cure.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). In the US, a woman's lifetime risk of contracting breast cancer is about 12%, and her risk of dying from breast cancer is about 2.6 percent. In addition, patients experience better results and have high chances of cure on early detection of cancer., which has boosted the mammography equipment market.

Technological advancements in digital radiography, such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, as well as increased use of 3D mammography are key factors propelling the revenue growth of the global mammography equipment market.

The relatively high cost of mammography equipment, however, is expected to restrain revenue growth to a certain extent.. In countries where healthcare infrastructure is still emerging, technologically advanced mammography equipment is not readily accessible. This along with high cost of mammography equipment and slow progress in cancer detection is expected to limit market growth.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Mammography Equipment market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Mammography Equipment market include:

Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

Global Mammography Equipment market segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Screen Film

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Analog Systems

Full Field Full Digital Mammography Systems (FFDM)

Breast Tomosynthesis System

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

