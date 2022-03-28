Jessica Harrington and Carla Ferreira Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Jessica Harrington, MPH, owner of Journey to Yourself Carla Ferreira, Director of Onsite Development and Principal of The Aurora Highlands development Candice Georgiadis

Jessica Harrington, MPH, owner of Journey to Yourself. Carla Ferreira, Director of Onsite Development and Principal of The Aurora Highlands development

I believe and teach that we need to work on ourselves every day because when we start to focus on ourselves, we create awareness of ourselves.” — Jessica Harrington, MPH, owner of Journey to Yourself

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Women continue to climb the 'ranks', putting them on par with their male counterparts and shrinking the gap that still exists in many industries. One are the helps further shrink this gap is marketing, both on a corporate level and a product level. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis to ramp up your marketing plan, covering social media and conventional websites, without having to learn the latest technologies.

-

Jessica Harrington, MPH, owner of Journey to Yourself

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

First, I want to say we all have a part in this, making an impact on the world. For me, specifically, I am a stress management coach because stress is something we all encounter every day. I truly believe we need to work on ourselves every day. As women, we spend our time focused on everyone else BUT ourselves. I believe and teach that we need to work on ourselves every day because when we start to focus on ourselves, we create awareness of ourselves. We learn about ourselves- who we are, what we want and need in our life. When we learn this about ourselves, we are then able to create boundaries, set priorities, and communicate.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

SELF-AWARENESS: The awareness to know that what works for me may not work for you. For example, I LOVE to read. Reading is one of the best ways for me to regroup and relax. You may hate the smell of book stores and paperback books, and I want to breathe them in. My best friend loves those “color by numbers” and can spend hours working on one to relax. Me, just thinking about them makes me stressed.

PATIENCE: This is not my clients’ favorite word, but it is an important one. We know it takes time to get abs, to feel better after the flu, to get a degree, or to train for a marathon. For some reason, we have this mindset that our self-love journey should be quick. We forget that these habits and reactions we have created started years ago and it takes time to create new, healthy habits.

JOURNAL: My favorite habit I try to encourage and ask my clients to attempt is journaling. I feel this one gets a bad reputation because we think “Dear Diary…” and have to spill our deepest fears and emotions. I feel this habit is an easy one ANYONE can do. You do not need a quiet place, practice, or balance. You just need some kind of writing utensil and nowadays you can even use your phone. Journaling, or what I call “brain dumping”, is just time with you and only you.

YOU TIME: Make time for you every day. Yes, every day. I say between one-five minutes. I mean, think about this. There are literally twenty-four hours in a day. You are telling me we cannot “spare” one-five minutes a day just for ourselves? What kind of standard is that setting? What kind of respect does that show for ourselves.



Read the rest of the interview here

-

Carla Ferreira, Director of Onsite Development and Principal of The Aurora Highlands development

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

As a female executive in residential development, I’ve found that not everyone in this male-dominated industry is open to seeing a woman in the boardroom. Men usually aren’t scrutinized for their professional appearance… clothes, hair or makeup. Sometimes women will apologize for taking up space in a room. Sometimes we apologize for interjecting where a man in the same position would just assert and assume. But slowly we are working to combat these stigmas and behaviors. I think sometimes as women we may be more afraid of failure because we worked so hard to get where we are and a stumble will keep us from continuing our climb up the career ladder. Caution sometimes can be a downside for women. We need to be less fearful of failing and more confident in our abilities and know that one misstep doesn’t mean failure or set-back. There shouldn’t be a double standard that I need to uphold to be here. Being a disrupter means bringing other women into our field and carving out our place. It means not apologizing for having an idea. To be blunt, it means that I shouldn’t be afraid of being judged by those who aren’t used to answering to a woman, who think that I am too bossy or bitchy, when I am being clear and stern with my position and direction. It means that we see each other as equals.

The full interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis