Self-Cleaning Glass Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 177.4 Million by 2028: Reports and Data

High demand for solar panels, product launches, partnerships, agreements are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Self-Cleaning Glass Industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Self-Cleaning Glass Market was valued at USD 128.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 177.4 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Self-cleaning glass is a low maintenance glass i.e. easier to clean and has both photolytic and hydrophilic properties. It is even anti-fog and water-resistant. It is usually placed in such regions where manual cleaning is impossible. The layer is made up of titanium oxide which helps to break the dirt and is effortlessly rinsed away by rain. The layer being hydrophilic even helps to wash off the grime.

The growth of the construction industry due to the building up of new high-rise buildings is a major factor fuelling the growth of self-cleaning glass in this market. Rising demands for solar panels due to a shift of awareness towards the use of renewable energy are propelling the demand for self-cleaning glass. Usage of eco-friendly glass products is boosting the need for this product. High manufacturing costs and lack of awareness among people in developing countries about self-cleaning glass technology are the factors that hamper the growth of this market.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector comprises daily use products such as detergents, perfumes, soaps, along with other raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacturing of other products. The materials and chemicals sector has significantly grown over the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, paint, food and beverages among others. Factors such as increasing awareness about green energy and excess carbon emission, high adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly products, and rapidly expanding industrial sector and building and construction sector are expected to boost global market revenue growth. In addition, changing consumer preference, high demand for sustainable packaging, increasing investments in research and development activities, and constant demand for daily wear products across the globe are other factors expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include

Asahi Glass Co., Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint- Gobain, Guardian Industries, and Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Self-Cleaning Glass Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 1% in the Asia Pacific followed by Europe respectively owing to the increase in middle-class populations and increasing demand for sustainable construction.

The construction segment in a combined way dominated the market with a share of 77.25 in 2020.

Middle East & Africa in the global self-cleaning glass market is anticipated to account for a small share and is expected to grow at a slow pace over the near future.

The hydrophobic coating segment will procure the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the global Self-Cleaning Glass market during the forecast period due to the immense growth of end-use industries like automotive, construction, marine, aerospace, etc.

Automotive has dominated the market of end-users with a share of 45.5%.

North America accounts for the second-largest market share in this market at 34% due to growth in automotive production because of the rising demand for passenger cars.

China is the largest consumer of self-cleaning glass in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increase in income and expenditure levels.

Recently, the application of silicon nitride in Aerospace and Aeronautical applications put forward some lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

The presence of iron impurities, brittle nature of silicon nitride ceramics, and difficulty in fabrication shapes might act as the impeding factors for the market growth.

Segments Covered in the report

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Self-Cleaning Glass market on the basis of coating type, application and region:

Coating Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

