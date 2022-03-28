Live Cell Encapsulation Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing funding from public and private sector bodies for developing new products and support for promoting live cell encapsulation systems is a key factor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global live cell encapsulation market size is expected to reach USD 350 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Factors driving global market revenue growth are rising prevalence of target diseases and latest technological advancements in cell encapsulation techniques.

Live cell encapsulation is one of the most convincing approaches for treating various target diseases. It is a technology that encloses live cells in protective capsules that are equal to size of a headpin. Essential nutrients and blood are allowed to flow through the capsules in order to provide nourishment to the living cell. Capsule acts as a protective barrier to protect the cells from patient’s immune system. Market growth is driven by factors, such as increasing awareness regarding significance of using live cell encapsulation for treating target diseases and rising investments by market players to develop new products and techniques and enhance their product line.

Unavailability of good quality raw materials, unaffordable prices for manufacturing of products, and accessibility to affordable alternative therapies are some key restraints expected to impede growth of the live cell encapsulation market. Moreover, lack of trained professionals for operating these modern techniques is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Live Cell Encapsulation market are:

BioTime, Inc. (US), Viacyte, Inc. (US), and Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (Australia) are the top three players in the live cell encapsulation market. Other prominent players operating in this market include Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany), Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK), and Sernova Corporation (Canada), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Gloriana Therapeutics (US), Kadimastem (Israel), Beta-O2 Technologies, Inc. (Israel), Defymed (France), and Altucell, Inc. (US).

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Live Cell Encapsulation market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Live Cell Encapsulation Market segmentation

Based On Manufacturing Technique (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Simple Dripping

Electrostatic Dripping

Liquid Jet Break Up

Coaxial Airflow

Vibrating Jet

Jet Cutting

Rotating Disk Atomization

Based On Polymer Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Alginate

HEMA-MMA

Chitosan

Siliceous Encapsulates

Cellulose Sulfate

PAN-PVC

Other Polymers

Based On Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Drug Delivery

Regenerative medicine

Cell Transplantation

Probiotics

Research

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

