China 3D Cardiac Mapping Market Registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc

3D Cardiac Mapping Market

China 3D cardiac mapping market was valued at $55.55 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $150.59 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “China 3D Cardiac Mapping Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" The China 3D cardiac mapping market was valued at $55.55 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $150.59 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

3D cardiac mapping is a technique that is widely accepted for identification, characterization, and localization of an arrhythmia. Cardiac mapping is a procedure in which the information from cardiac electrograms is collected and displayed. It is used to diagnose heart rhythms particularly in case of arrhythmia. This procedure is commonly done by injecting catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously to record electrograms sequentially, which is done to correlate electrograms in cardiac anatomy.

3D cardiac mapping systems has witnessed a significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Patients most commonly resist undergoing open surgical procedures, which leads to increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.High level of precision along with quick recovery offered by minimally invasive surgeries ensure its adoption by hospitals and clinics at a large scale. In addition, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries in China contributes to the market growth of 3D cardiac mapping.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products and rise in healthcare expenditure. As per data published by the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, total number of CVD (cardiovascular diseases) patients in China was 290 million, in 2017.Moreover, geriatric population in China continues to grow at an exceptional rate and the proportion of elderly population is more prone to cardiovascular diseases. Incidences of cardiac arrhythmias in aged people are more as compared to adult population, owing to long life expectancy and life style modifications. Hence, rise in incidences of cardiac arrhythmias is expected to provide high market growth and opportunities, thereby attracting numerous market players resulting in the development of more innovative products or product line extensions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Acutus Medical provided in this report.

