Featured Author in upcoming book, The Book I Read: Stories of Transformation

You may need to retrain your brain to find those positive things. All the opportunities I will have are because I am not afraid. It’s a mindset shift for sure, but it works!”YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Takers Publishing is pleased to announce that Becky Mosbrucker, founder of Forward Safety Training, LLC, is a featured contributor in the book, The Book I Read: Stories of Transformation.
On March 29, 2022, Action Takers Publishing will launch the book, The Book I Read: Stories of Transformation. With the release of this book, Action Takers Publishing has created a powerful collection that will inspire you and touch your life in ways only books can. This book contains stories from 50 incredible writers who share their personal experiences with reading a book and the transformation it had on their life. The title of Becky’s chapter is From Frozen to Fierce. In it, she shares how the book, Do It Afraid by Joyce Meyer, helped her overcome some fears.
Becky Mosbrucker is a woman on a mission. After finding that there were no companies offering services to train women in self-defense, she founded her own company: Forward Safety Training, LLC. Her mission is to train women how to be safe while living a free and active life. Becky begins with Mindfulness and Awareness classes which she’s been teaching for over 20 years. She believes that arming women with the skills necessary to protect themselves is essential in today’s world.
Becky is a woman who wears many hats. She is first and foremost an educator, training women how to move forward in their journey through life with a positive attitude, while being conscious of their situations and surroundings. She is extremely aware of contemporary concerns for women at home, in the workplace, on the street, online, and in social situations. Becky educates and equips women to be safe in their daily lives.
“You may need to retrain your brain to find those positive things–I know I did. I don’t concentrate on the negative anymore. All the opportunities I will have are because I am not afraid. You will be amazed at what finds you. It’s a mindset shift for sure, but it works!” Becky Mosbrucker, Excerpt from The Book I Read: Stories of Transformation
Action Takers Publishing is excited to share their latest new release: The Book I Read: Stories of Transformation. This collaboration book showcases fifty different writers and their unforgettable stories about how one book changed them forever. You'll surely be inspired by what these amazing authors have experienced. We are honored to have Becky Mosbrucker as one of those contributing authors. The book is available in both paperback and Kindle format at all major online bookstore resellers. Get your copy today at: TheBookIReadBook.com.
