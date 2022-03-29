New Findings Give Birth to the FemXer
Two female-led agencies uncover data about this powerful demographic group.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research reveals that women ages 40-60, now dubbed as FemXers, have emerged as the key purchasers of health and wellness products for their households at an astounding rate of 90%, according to a landmark study conducted by the female powerhouse firms of Health Mavens, a strategic consultant group in Chicago, and Fancy, an ad agency in New York City.
The significant finding about the purchasing power of this demographic cohort, which is 10% higher than the 80% reported for women of all ages, is coupled with the fact that FemXers also spend upwards of 10% of their annual household income on health and wellness products.
“This is critical insight for companies that focus on health and wellness, especially as they align their strategies in an emerging post-COVID marketplace,” says Katie Keating, founding partner and co-CCO of Fancy. “By understanding what motivates FemXers as they make buying and usage decisions, we can create more meaningful communication strategies to engage and retain this powerful segment of women.”
FemXers consider their health and wellness purchases carefully. Because the majority care for children and aging parents, while still in the workforce, FemXers don’t have the luxury of making purchase mistakes. They invest time weighing the evidence and getting input from trusted resources before making their purchases.
In a significant finding, the data shows the majority of FemXers, at 66%, rely on health and wellness professionals for input and recommendations.
“This means emerging brands must keep the relevant health professionals in mind, knowing their opinions carry significant weight,” says Marian Temesvary, chief strategy officer of Health Mavens. “Ultimately, this means companies may need to rethink their marketing strategies to ensure that direct-to-consumer communications are balanced with engagement and education of respected category experts about their products. There is a B2B aspect of communications that can’t be overlooked.”
Other key findings include:
● FemXers prefer established brands over start-ups
● Start-up companies and brands must prove their worth through real evidence and real talk – innovation, alone, won’t sway the FemXer
● Brands need to treat FemXers as smart, savvy and cautious
● Brands must make life easier and provide value at every turn
● FemXers will be loyal and vocal once they have their own positive experience with a brand
For a full report, go to our FemXer landing page and download the pdf.
Health Mavens is a woman-owned, and led, strategic management and marketing consultant group focused on health and wellness business growth. Born out of a recognition that women’s voices are woefully underrepresented in the leadership of health and related businesses, HM applies individual and collective female executive brain power to chart new paths to success for startup, and scale-up, companies. With a keen interest in the 40-60 female cohort, HM collaborated with Fancy for their innovative approach to female consumer marketing and advertising.
Fancy, a 100% women-owned, operated, and focused ad agency, has extensive experience connecting with women 40+ and the brands targeting her. Experts in consumer advertising for women’s health and wellness products, Fancy is a communication innovator elevating what’s important to women, breaking taboos, and shifting the cultural needle. Fancy partnered with HM for their health insights expertise and to gain a deeper understanding of the women 40-60 cohort, how she views her health and wellness options, and the way she makes decisions regarding them.
Martha Porter-Fiszer
Health Mavens LLC
+1 773-343-7678
martha@health-mavens.com