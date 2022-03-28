Accounting application Market Latest Trends to Boost Industry Growth by 2029

AMR Logo

Over the past two decades, the financial and accounting application solution market has witnessed numerous changes.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing need to streamline the accounting process to reduce manual efforts required for accounting data is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrict market growth. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs is one of the major opportunities for the accounting application market.

The report segments the accounting application market on the basis of components, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of components, it is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of industry verticals, it is classified into banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, and others. On the basis of geography, it covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players of the accounting application market are SAP SE, Infor, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Epicor Software Corporation, Workday, Inc., Sage Intacct, Inc., FreshBooks, and Kingdee.

