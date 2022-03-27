PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release March 27, 2022 Bong Go commends PRRD for approving release of NDRRMC funds for the Coconut Debris Management Plan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended President Rodrigo Duterte for approving the release of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council funds for the Philippine Coconut Authority's proposed Coconut Debris Management Plan in support of the government's Shelter Assistance and Recovery Program for communities hit by Typhoon Odette last December. "Kinokomendahan po natin si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang pag-apruba sa pondong ito na layuning mapabilis ang pagbibigay ng reusable housing materials para sa mga biktima ni Typhoon Odette," said Go, adding that he and the President fought hard for the measure to push through. "Noong tumama ang bagyo, nakita mismo namin ni Pangulo ang pinsala na dulot nito sa agrikultura lalo na sa coconut farmers. Kaya iniutos kaagad niya na matulungan ng gobyerno ang ating mga magsasaka at ang coconut industry," he added. "Aside from said benefit, it will also allow the government to expedite the disposal of affected coconut trees that pose a hazard to health and environment by converting them into coco lumbers," the senator continued. The funds amounting to PhP331,003,192 will be released to the PCA. The plan is consistent with Presidential Directive No. 2022-011 for the conversion of fallen trees into reusable housing materials for Typhoon Odette survivors. The proposed intervention will facilitate increased mobility and disposal of affected coconut trees that pose a hazard to health and the environment, prevent the occurrence of pest infestation, and generate coco lumbers for the construction of temporary housing facilities for the typhoon victims. The project involves the hiring of 11,573 chainsaw operators who will be paid through a cash-for-work scheme, to be implemented simultaneously in provinces in Regions IV, VI, VII, VIII, X and XIII. Meanwhile, Go has repeatedly underscored the need for a more streamlined and holistic response to disasters and other calamities. He renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 205, also known as the "Disaster Resilience Act". The bill, which Go filed in 2019, aims to address the bureaucratic challenges that undermine the government's ability to better respond and provide support to individuals affected by disasters. To do so, it establishes the Department of Disaster Resilience, a highly-specialized agency that will prepare against the devastating effects of climate change and ensure a more proactive approach to natural disasters. Go also renewed his call for the mandatory creation of safe and properly equipped evacuation centers in every municipality, city and province across the Philippines. The senator stressed the urgent need to act on disaster resilience measures such as his SBN 1228 or the "Mandatory Evacuation Center Act", which he filed in 2019 to ensure that victims of disasters will have temporary shelters that will guarantee their safety, promote their social well-being, and guard their welfare while they recover and rebuild their lives. "When disaster strikes, the Filipinos, especially 'yung mga underprivileged, suffer. In most instances, this disaster renders their homes unlivable, leaving the victims without roofs. Ibig sabihin nasisira ang mga bahay, marami pong apektado," Go said. SBN 1228 is currently pending in the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, along with SBN 205.