‘The Ultimate Small Shop Guide’ Reveals the Secret To Setting Up A Perfect Work Shop for Less Than $1000
The complete guide contains loads of advice for readers to benefit from the author’s 25 years of experience in the business
I ended up enjoying this small 10’ x 10’ shop even more than my larger shop! Everything just connected. And it might sound strange... but in this “small” workshop. I just felt more like a craftsman.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodworking is one of the most rewarding and relaxing hobbies anyone can engage. However, most hobbyists are afraid to set up a shop due to a lack of funds or space. Woodworkers struggling with limited funds and small spaces can cheer up. ‘The Ultimate Small Shop Guide: How to set up a complete small workshop on a budget’ is now available, and makes it a breeze to set up a small, in-budget and personalized wood shop, with best tools included.
— Ralph Chapman
Woodworkers who are setting up a shop will love the new ‘Ultimate Shop Guide’. Borne out of hard experiences of author and woodworker Ralph Chapman, this is the complete and ultimate guide to setting up a small, $1,000 wood shop, with clear instructions on how to go about building it. The book comes with a shopping list of the best tools and links to purchase them, all at the lowest prices.
Start by downloading your free report: Top 20 Tools For Workshops of ANY Budget, Please visit: https://smallshopguide.com/20toptools
The guide includes floor plans and optimized layouts for setting up a space as small as 8'x8'. The tool buy list is exceptional in that even large marketplaces like Amazon, Lowe’s or Home Depot can’t match them. The secret tool source can save at least 70% on prices!
The book has six modules, each of which elaborates quality information that can help the woodworker make the right decisions. The modules deal with topics like;
- Tool Selection, Shopping Lists and Deep Discount Suppliers
- Shop Layout Planning and Space Management
- Heating, Cooling, Ventilation & Dust Prevention
- Safety Issues and Precautions
- Installing Electricity, Lighting and Sound Proofing
- And Many More...
The book also provides readers with information on the kind of tools they should avoid. There is also advice on the type of tools to buy, which specific tools you need for your project, how to maintain and store them, and a list of tools to avoid. The book will prevent readers from losing money, and at the same time make the right decisions that will eliminate the fear of starting.
The Ultimate Small Shop is the official platform of Ralph Chapman, who faces all of the issues that woodworkers have to deal with, such as tool selection, workshop space, fear of working with bad tools and wasting money. After the economic downturn of 2009, Ralph decided to take action, and set up his own personalized wood work shop.
Ultimate Small Shop now shares the same novel idea to set up a fully equipped workshop, where anything can be made without the required large spaces or loads of money. The book carries hundreds of pages of instructions, advice, strategies, price guides and resources to guide woodworkers to set up their very own ultimate workshop.
For more information, please visit: https://ultimatesmallshop.com
Carl Anderson
Small Shop Guide
