Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates Discusses the Importance of the North Bay Children's Center
The North Bay Children's Center understands that children are the future”SANTA ROSA,, CA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Enlow Foundation donated $1 million to the esteemed North Bay Children's Center (NBCC). Enlow and his team at Enlow and Associates continuously support this organization, which seeks to better the lives of children throughout the North Bay area and beyond.
"The North Bay Children's Center understands that children are the future," Enlow said. "The organization aims to help all children receive the education, food, and care they need despite their socio-economic standing or race."
Enlow recently discussed the importance of this organization and why his company is so eager to help.
About the North Bay Children's Center
The North Bay Children's Center assists children of all backgrounds throughout Marin and Sonoma counties. The focus is on early education, and they operate 13 education centers throughout the area. The NBCC started due to a massive need in the area. More than 3,000 local families currently struggle to enroll their kids in early education programs due to the high cost of preschool.
The North Bay Children's Center now educates roughly 600 children every year and serves more than 300,000 meals across its 13 schools. One-hundred percent of NBCC graduates have the proficiencies needed to successfully enter kindergarten. Mark Enlow and the Enlow and Associates team dedicate themselves to helping this organization.
The Importance of Early Education
The importance of early education is proven. Kids with access to quality early education programs are 31 percent more likely to graduate high school. They are 80 percent more likely to attend college and 23 percent more likely to be employed.
The North Bay Children's Center prepares children for kindergarten and life. In addition to educational proficiencies, they emphasize the importance of self-sufficiency and health and wellness. The Center's on-site Garden of Eatin' teaches kids the importance of nutrition.
Early education from the North Bay Children's Center aims to set kids up for success in school, future careers, and throughout life.
Enlow and Associates and NBCC
In 2019, Mark Enlow showed his appreciation for the North Bay Children's Center by donating $1 million to the new Bright Futures campaign. The contribution allows the NBCC to increase its capacity by 37 percent, helping even more kids and families throughout the North Bay area.
The entirety of the donation will help create a new North Bay Learning Lab for teachers and parents and rebuild the NBCC main campus to be bigger and better than ever.
Enlow and his team encourage others to log onto the North Bay Children's Center website to learn more about the organization and consider donating.
